It was, for an early November afternoon, a type of alternative universe gathering.
In Brazil, or any Southern Hemisphere setting, it could have made all the sense in the world. If it were June at Indian Bowl, same thing.
But this was one day before the end of the regular season, and for Rougher Nation, Friday will be nothing more than another practice.
Muskogee has played six games this year— all losses. If you’re on the peripheral of this universe, you might not realize why on earth such a team with the final week of the regular season cancelled, is still going through the motions.
Welcome to COVID-19 style football and what should be labeled as the Oklahoma Prep Football Open.
Muskogee will play Midwest City next week in the added playoff round. Due to the vast number of teams that didn’t complete a full regular season, everyone is getting the opportunity to play for a title based on either their record — or if their district coaches chose to do so, their own district ranking survey taken over the final three weeks.
The Roughers haven’t done anything in those three weeks. Their last game was against Choctaw on Oct. 15. The following Thursday, the game against Bixby was cancelled due to a breakout that impacted the team either by positive tests or contact tracing.
The following week’s game against Tulsa Washington and a early week makeup game with Putnam City West was wiped as well as tonight’s road contest as an additional group got quarantined.
The last day of practice was Oct. 21.
Sophomore Ronald Warren was the only linebacker not hit by the fallout. If you think it’s all about Friday Night Lights with kids, you’re wrong.
It’s the journey, and for Warren, that ship hit dry ground.
“I’ve watched where I was sitting in class and kept my distance from everybody,” he said. “I was fine. I got mad because I couldn’t practice.”
Antonio Zapata thought his senior year was done, kaput. But the decision to launch again, made by the MPS administrative team on Wednesday, gave him a chance to finish on his terms.
“Just excited for another opportunity to play, and that’s all I really want,” he said.
But it’s postseason, where your next loss is your last. In Zapata and company’s case, the next win will be their first.
Theoretically, that might not happen until state championship week. No, it really could.
If a team in the playoffs has to pull out due to COVID, their opponent automatically advances. If their opponent wins on the field, then gets into the following week and gets hit by the pandemic, they either go with their eligibles or they forfeit and if early enough in the week, the team they beat will get the opportunity to take their spot.
So a team could lose, then get back in, or win by forfeit and if those situations occur over three weeks, they could be in the title game.
For Muskogee, that would mean getting there without winning on the field.
It’s so 2020. Otherwise, you’d never think of it.
“It’s crazy to think of how it’s impacted this season,” Watkins said. “Every week it will come down to school policy, but at this point you figure that everyone will go with what they have. I’m just glad for the seniors that Choctaw isn’t the last game they’ll experience. At that point it was one of the best games we’d played all year.
“Some will look at all this and think we didn’t want to go play Bixby or Booker T. That’s silly. That’s for people who have never played any sport in their life. If you’re a competitor, you want to play. We weren’t sitting there saying we were going to beat these people, but I really wanted to continue to see our young kids improve from that point and if we could build off Choctaw.”
The competitor in Watkins thinks they can beat the 6AII-1 runner-up. After another day of conditioning and walk-through instruction, his players will put on the pads on Monday and try to get ready to do just that.
It’ll be a long shot on paper, but it is 2020.
“We’re always going to look forward to winning games,” Zapata said. “We’re just going to go give it our best shot.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.