The calendar says Jan. 6, but I’ll confess, you’ll have to trust me here.
In my annual sometimes tongue-in-cheek attempt at sarcasm and humor missed with an educated guess and maybe a hoped-for outcome here or there, a piece that fell victim to the shortened week for print editions of this here publication, I had the Pokes, 23-20 over Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl. The final of 37-35 was close to that thanks to a desperation touchdown by the Irish as triumph was settling in on the OSU sideline.
OK, so a three-point prediction wouldn’t have covered a two-point spread, but the actual spread was in favor of the Irish.
So I’ll ride whatever momentum you’ll give me there into the remaining 359 days, and as is pointed out year after year, read the epistles of the cracked crystal ball with a sense of bizarre.
January
Nakobe Dean’s pick-six of a deflected pass from Alabama quarterback Bryce Young gives Georgia a 30-28 win over Alabama in the CFP national championship game. ... Aaron Rodgers is intercepted twice by Trevon Diggs in the first half, then leaves the game with COVID symptoms and Dallas reaches the Super Bowl for the first time since 1997 with a 21-17 victory in the NFC Championship. Owner Jerry Jones slips on ice heading to the field for the George Halas presentation and in his place. Aiden Diggs, the Cowboy defender’s 4-year-old son and budding TV star, accepts it in Jones’ place. Tyreek Hill has three touchdown receptions from Patrick Mahomes as Kansas City beats Tennessee 41-33 for the AFC title.
February
Mahomes gets a pass interference call on Diggs in overtime, and Kansas City wins its second Super Bowl in three years, 20-17 over Dallas. Mahomes wants Aiden Diggs to present the Lombardi to the Chiefs. Diggs intercepts the trophy and dashes to his dad’s locker room with the trophy, alluding 12 NFL security. … Meetings concerning expansion of the College Football Playoff break up without progress. “We think an eight-team playoff is still workable, maybe more so than 12,” one official says. … Sammy Johnson’s Fort Gibson Tigers give Tuttle its closest dual state battle in years, falling 47-45 in the semifinals. … Three-fourths of China’s Olympics team reportedly tests positive for COVID-19, but the host committee denies the results, saying the team withdrew in response to the “shameful” diplomatic protest of other nations. The virus does strike the Olympic village, and that, with the absence of NHL players out of the Olympics over pandemic concerns, Latvia wins both the medal count and beats Denmark in the gold medal hockey game.
March
Porter boys defeat Okay 61-58 in the Class A area consolation in triple overtime, sending the Pirates to state and a quarterfinal loss to Garber. Muskogee boys upset Jenks in the Class 6A area consolation finals to get their first state berth since 2014, where it falls in quarterfinals to Edmond North. Eufaula boys get to state, lose to Marlow 44-40 in quarters. On the girls side, Webbers Falls in A falls 55-51 in quarterfinals to Okarche, Warner reaches the 2A semifinals but loses to Latta 46-41, and Fort Gibson gets to the 4A semifinals but loses to Tuttle 35-31. ... Meetings concerning expansion of the College Football Playoff break up without progress. “We think a 12-team playoff has inched back up the scale somewhat.” one official says. … Oklahoma men and women reach the NCAA tournament’s Sweet 16, OU men go down to Xavier and the Sooner women stumble against Indiana.
April
MLB season in doubt as lockout persists. En route to another national title, OU softball has an exhibition against the killing-time Texas Rangers, winning 3-2. … Baylor repeats as national men’s basketball champions, beating Duke 74-63 in Coach K’s final game. South Carolina defeats Stanford in women’s final. … Wagoner’s Malcolm Rodriguez is selected in the sixth round of the NFL draft by the Detroit Lions. … After the entire area missed qualifying for state in slowpitch in 2020, Oktaha clinches a spot in the 4A state tournament.
May
Fort Gibson and Oktaha win state baseball titles. FGHS survives three missed putouts calls at first base to avenge a similarly called game in the 4A semifinals of 2021, beating Verdigris 5-2. Oktaha throws the Silo monkey off its back in a 4-1 win, atoning for a 2A semifinal loss in 2021 and a fall state title setback. … Hilldale boys edge Fort Gibson in 4A soccer finals, Fort Gibson girls repeat as state champs, Hilldale girls take another golf title. … Tiger Woods wins PGA Championship at Southern Hills, repeating the feat he had at the same location in 2007.
June
Baseball comes to a labor agreement, season will be 100 games with a 14-game playoff with play-in games and mandatory discounts on hotdogs at all stadiums. … Thunder pick second in the NBA draft and select Jalen Duren, a 6-foot-11 post from Memphis, but immediately trade the rights to Houston for the third pick and a conditional 2027 pick for Nikola Jovic, a 6-10 power forward out of Serbia.
July
Meetings concerning expansion of the College Football Playoff break up without progress. “An SEC pitch for an automatic four teams in a 12-team bracket caused a bit of stress in the room,” one official said.
September
In another fan-enhancement move, the NFL integrates fantasy football apps with the ability for in-game roster changes. In a separate move, the NFL raises broadcast fees to the major networks, creating a one-month off-air crisis for some carriers. Sports bar revenues soar, meanwhile, creating a supply chain crisis of tortilla chips and queso. … Phoenix correspondent Tommy Cobb, riding a streak of 111 consecutive OU games finding something to gripe about in-game on social media, lasts just three minutes into OU’s opener and Brent Venables’ debut when a Kent State touchdown on a first-drive broken play sends him to Facebook to question Venables’ suitability for the job. … The new Roughers football stadium opens. Among the concession menu: Kamburgers and Curly Fries, endorsed by Washington Football Team standout Kamren Curl. … On the weekly Muskogee football coaches show, Travis Hill claims he has to do it by phone. Hill gets Brent Venables to call, something unbeknownst to Huddleston until Venables closes the segment with “You’ve been catfished. Boomer."
(Reader note: to the unfamiliar, their voices -- and even enthusiastic tone - seem to mirror each other.)
October
Heavy sales of Kamburgers and Curly Fries lead to the opening of franchises in Muskogee, Tulsa, Fayetteville, Ark., and Landover, Md. The OSSAA makes the Kamburger the official burger of the state football playoffs. … Meetings concerning expansion of the College Football Playoff break up without progress as college teams from four Power Five conferences go on strike over NIL. College presidents immediately give in and put a surcharge on every game ticket and grant players the right to transfer in-season. “We’ll figure out the hitches as we go,” said one president.
November
Dodgers beat Blue Jays 4-3 to win the World Series. … Muskogee finishes 6-4 and third in Class 6A behind Tulsa Washington and Stillwater, Roughers lose in overtime to Deer Creek, Gore reaches quarterfinals in Class A. Wagoner the semifinals in 4A, Hilldale the quarterfinals in 4A, Eufaula a 2A second-round loss to Rejoice, Midway a second-round exit in B. … Meetings concerning expansion of the College Football Playoff break up without progress. “We’re actually leaning more toward the bowl-and-vote system of a generation ago,” said one official.
December
Oklahoma finishes 12-1, atoning for a loss to Texas in Dallas with a three-overtime win over the Longhorns in the Big 12 championship. ... Oklahoma State finishes 9-3 with losses at Baylor, at Kansas State and Oklahoma, but impresses with a three-touchdown upset of Texas. ... The Sooners join USC, Alabama and Ohio State in the playoffs. Oklahoma falls to Alabama 49-47 in double overtime in the Peach Bowl, Ohio State flattens Lincoln Riley and the Trojans 55-10 in Fiesta. Two quarterbacks at USC announce they’ll enter the transfer portal. … OSU beats Utah 35-23 in Alamo, Texas A&M beats Texas in Sugar during which a brawl breaks out. …. Tulsa beats Wake Forest in Fenway Bowl. ... More meetings concerning expansion of the College Football Playoff break up without progress. One college president predicts a NCAA 2023 video game will have a 12-team playoff format, “but we’re still a few hurdles from ever getting there ourselves,” he said.
Here’s to a better year ahead.
