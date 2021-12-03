Muskogee didn’t ring up but two wins this year — that’s twice the wins they got in a COVID-shortened season, but one measure of success when your first-year staff led by Travis Hill is establishing a culture strikes as very impressive.
Twenty-five Roughers were named to the All-Frontier Conference Academic Team, given to those with a 3.5 to 4.0 grade-point average. Students with a 3.0 to 3.49 GPA are named honorable mention.
Named were Jayden Bell, Tucker Perkins, KD Freeman, Anthony Watson, Blade Todd, Jaden Billingsley, Jase Garrett, Braden Henry, Jamarian Ficklin, Skyler OneBear, Jacob Jones, Devin Whitfield, Ayden Kemp, J’lyon Larkpor, DeShawn Manns, Parker Pellett, and Brendan Wilson.
Honorable Mention honors were awarded to eight others: Kayden McGee, Isaiah Givens, Bryce Kizzia, Keondre Johns, Farrell Bolden, Ronald Warren, Brandon Tolbert, and Teyon Brewer.
Todd, Onebear, Whitfield, Larkpor, Givens, Manns, Wilson and Johns will leave the legacy for the others.
Discipline in the classroom leads to discipline on the field.
Feel-good, Part II
A longtime scorekeeper for Connors State basketball, Leonard Branan was honored earlier this week for 20 years of service. Branan, recently who last did it in 2019 and sat out the COVID year of 2020-21, is 90 years old and has been involved both at Connors as well as within the Muskogee athletic program as well as a integral part of the Bedouin Shrine Classic basketball tournament operation.
“He was invaluable to us,” said Bill Muse, Connors men’s coach and athletic director. “He never missed, was always on time and always accurate, and for his age, to do that job as fast as the game of basketball goes, it always amazed me how good he was.”
His brother, Bob, a former Phoenix staffer, was at Connors part of Leonard’s time as media relations officer.
Bye, Bixby
Now that Bixby’s leaving Class 6AII football with a title in perhaps its most dominant year in an era of dominance, isn’t it time to mesh the top half of 5A with 6AII2? No doubt the Spartans’ move to Division I makes for a wide-open 6AII, but getting it back to four districts as opposed to two would go back to the days when at least part of 6A was a four-week road to a gold ball. Collinsville, in the finals in 5A, has an ADM of 795 — eighth from the bottom of 5A in the current ADM but seems to be doing well with schools with 400 students more. Eight in 6A are within 600 of Collinsville.
Bixby at 1859 will do just fine with Broken Arrow (5235), Union (4407) and Jenks (3450). It’s 4-0 against both Union and Jenks the last three years.
Descending fashion
A thought on Lincoln Riley’s departure raises the question of was his stock really growing in value?
Consider that the best team of his tenure was handed to him by Bob Stoops, and ended with the heartbreaking overtime loss to Georgia. That was as close as Riley would ever get to a national title. His teams were blown out in the other two, didn't make it two seasons ago and obviously, failed to make the title game on the last go. In those last two years every single recruit with Stoops' hands on him was gone.
No doubt, coaching in the SEC concerned him.
So who gets the gig?
Earlier in the week, I would have bet on Brent Venables getting the OU head football job. Since we’re into the weekend with no coach, it becomes obvious some interviews haven’t been conducted yet. In that case, slip Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning or Cincinnati’s Luke Fickell or Baylor’s Dave Aranda into the picture, maybe just for due diligence before deciding on Venables.
Fickell is more the Midwest guy. Aranda recently said he wasn’t leaving Baylor (would you want a man of his word?)
My gut? It’s Venables if not Lanning, a rapidly ascending guy on the scene.
But it’s Joe C’s gut that counts.
Commented
