It is, as one coach repeated twice in closing out the pre-Christmas portion of the high school basketball season, a time of lessons to be learned.
Heck, some of those hoopsters were carrying the football exclusively less than a month ago, at least on the boys side. The girls, well, those that played fall sports had a two-month adjustment phase.
The learning curve isn’t as great there.
So when play resumes as 2022 begins, we’ll start to see if Santa brought some tutoring tapes to everyone.
What we’ve learned so far in a few games per team, starting with the boys, ranked in order of stock:
1. Porter. The Pirates at 5-0 fell to Class A this year and are better than the 16 spot they occupy in the rankings. Not a familiar hoops name at the high level since Jacob Richardson’s All-Phoenix MVP years from 2011-13, the Pirates may have trouble gaining that attention outside of continuing to blow out opponents unless they find a ranked team in their way in one of their remaining tournaments at Regent Prep or Mounds. The Pirates have arguably the area’s best big man in 6-5 KeJuan Reynolds and will be capable of making some major noise.
2. Okay. Coach Chad Clark said his primarily freshmen and sophomore team would be a year away from a threat to make a Class A state run like his teams did three times from 2015-17. But the Mustangs sprung from an eight-seed in the Preston Tournament to win it, and its only loss in a 7-1 start was a one-point overtime loss to Porter. They’re 15th in Class A and got one first-place vote this week.
3. Muskogee. If the Roughers (2-3, 17th in 6A) can muster the mental discipline to finish what they start, they should drive by the area semifinal exit they exited on in overtime last year. Javontae Campbell, a forward last year in an All-Phoenix MVP season, has proven he can handle the guard spot and he’s got some growing offensive options around him. Muskogee had No. 5 Broken Arrow and No. 1 Jenks on the ropes in the second half only to let them out — because they didn’t finish. Believing they’re on that level is a battle yet to be won.
4. Eufaula. The Ironheads (2-2, No. 10 in 3A) have their key pieces from last year’s state tourney team, but after two wins out of the gate against Kellyville and Vian, they’ve lost back-to-back games including an overtime loss at unranked Henryetta and a loss at Preston, which lost to Okay. T On the bright side, just three baskets separate them from being unbeaten.
5. Fort Gibson. They’re 5-2 but those two losses — one coming to a power in Arkansas in Siloam Springs — had them playing for an uncharacteristically low seventh-place trophy at Inola earlier this month. Plenty of experience though and a win in an intense rival game Friday at Hilldale had them going into Christmas with joy.
6. Hilldale. After curb-stomping their first four foes including a ranked Okemah team on its home floor, the Hornets (6-2) lost a pair of tough games in the last week of play to 4A ranked Newcastle and Fort Gibson. But this team has scoring power galore.
Girls
1. Webbers Falls. With All-Phoenix MVP and three-time team selection Samantha Shanks leading the way, the Lady Warriors are 5-0 and slowly moving up in their new stomping grounds, up from B to A ball and ranked 15th, with their closest test a 29-point win over Henryetta Wilson. They’ll have two top-10 matchups in A on Jan. 15 at Pittsburg and Jan. 29 at No. 8 Crowder.
2. Fort Gibson. You just can’t count the Lady Tigers (5-2) out. Will it be 18 consecutive state tickets? They’re floating at No. 10 in 4A, one of the lowest rankings they’ve had during that run. But the losses were by a total of four points, both in the Inola Tournament against Victory Christian and Inola, both in the lower half of the top 20. The highest ranked team on their schedule they beat on the road at No. 11 Locust Grove. Coach Scott Lowe, who has been back and forth in Minnesota getting cancer treatments, is anticipating a return when the Lady Tigers return to the court Jan. 4.
3. Warner. Even graduating All-Phoenix post Jaylee Kindred to NSU, the Lady Eagles are 6-1 with three wins over top 20 teams and a shift to a guard-heavy offense. Outside of tournament play, they’ll face a run of three teams in toe top 13 in A and 2A from Jan. 25 to Feb. 7 in Crowder, Preston and Red Oak. They beat then No. 13 Preston in the Preston Tournament before knocking off 3A No. 5 Kiefer.
4. Oktaha, At 5-2 and No. 13 in 2A and not counting tournaments, the Lady Tigers have seven games against currently ranked opponents and are 3-2 so far against them but 0-2 against teams in the top 10, B No. 5 Varnum and 2A No. 8 Pocola.
5. Porum. Unranked. A 6-1 start is impressive, but they lost for a second-straight year Mallory Barrett to a knee injury, and how much of an impact that has will be measured by two January games at B No. 9 McCurtain on Jan. 14 and then Webbers Falls at home on Jan. 25.
But then, no one is out of it until the OSSAA’s all inclusive postseason begins.
Maybe there’s lessons still to be mastered.
