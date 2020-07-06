Love-Hatbox Sports Complex had a major tournament this weekend.
Girls softball, 31 teams from as far away as Iowa.
Called the “Freedom Fest,” the tournament was operated by the Northwest Arkansas Premier Girls Fastpitch, powered by the Heartland Fastpitch League made up of high level teams across multiple states.
With Muskogee’s Green Country Softball shutting down this season due to COVID-19, it was a rare opportunity to catch action on the dirt on the southernmost part of the complex. Baseball, to the north, did have a season and has had some large weekend tournaments.
Muskogee was a last-minute refuge for this latest event that was moved out of Fayetteville due to COVID-19 restrictions. Now for the most part, no one is expecting a plethora of local fans checking out the action, especially if no local teams are in it. But a trickle of social media posts from people who made it out were met by reactions like “I wish I had known about it.”
Me too.
Take a look at Hatbox’s Facebook page, the central command of communication for the facility, and the last post was June 22. Something about an Active Okie Youth Triathlon this fall. Nothing about tournaments or any baseball and softball on there since June 1. If you knew about anything since June 1, it was by luck. That is when the local baseball circuit began what has come to be a five-week season that according to the schedule, ends this week.
The money that Hatbox — including the enclosed pavilion and soccer and football facility — is expected to bring in is in terms of hotels and restaurants, not attendance. The possibilities of events there is endless, but thanks to COVID-19, those have been limited.
Still, one thing is for sure. The events they do have need promotion, and for the most part, they’re not surfacing on the facility’s own best mouthpiece.
With a new mayor on board, no better time than the present to get that right, including through the channels of the parks department.
Last week we reached out on our Facebook page to ask you whether since the city took over control of Hatbox from a private company several years ago, was it better, worse, or the same. The reaction was mixed. Concession prices were a concern of some. Communication was something mentioned as a complaint, and not being just social media but also a perceived deaf ear up the department pike from those given front-line duties.
Speaking of hotel revenue — it’s probably a good idea to do something about the dilapidated one that greets people coming and going off the U.S. 69 entrance to the facility. Let’s say it was a hotel, but now represents somewhat of a war zone with plenty of breeze blowing through shattered out windows.
The champs this weekend? Tulsa Shootout Gold in 18-under, Texas Glory (Mo.) in 16-under and the Diamond Girls from Tulsa in the 14-under.
An official from the tournament said: “Great facility and we will continue to bring tournaments and revenue to Muskogee.”
Sorry you missed it.
Hopefully they missed the Eyesore Motel.
