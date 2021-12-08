It ended one week shy of what would have been my fourth trip to the OKC area in as many weeks.
In too many ways, 2020’s football season was the most unusual for everyone. Contact tracing won more games than a lot of teams. Everyone who wanted to went to the playoffs.
But 2021, it was more personally dysfunctional. Well, maybe a bit odd for Wagoner too, which experienced something other than a first-place finish in their district for the first time since 2009, and got shut out for the first time in 151 games in a 3-0 midseason loss to Bristow that ultimately brought second place about.
I feel you, Bulldogs. That was odd.
But here’s my story.
Lo and behold, I made more trips two hours west — five in all — than I did following any one area team. Part of that came because of an inner-office emergency that caused me to stay at headquarters three consecutive weeks.
I never thought I’d miss both the Red-White Rumble and the last scheduled game at Indian Bowl, but both were on one of those nights. Yet, thanks to webstreaming technology, I watched them both from a distance simultaneously.
One of the most coveted matchups I could cultivate on my own if I had the power of ESPN would be Hilldale vs. Wagoner. We got it in the first round of the 4A playoffs this year. And I missed that one too. Except that night, I got to watch Gore, Fort Gibson and the Wagoner-Hilldale game from my office chair — minus the atmosphere that you just can’t replace.
Then, the car was needed again, finally…
To Tuttle, to watch Wagoner end their season.
To Edmond and a first-ever trip to Oklahoma Christian School, to be live on the night the public 2As ran a quarterfinal sweep of the privates, and experienced the stunned silence of a press box full of otherwise very nice and cordial private school folk lament the goings-on at the hands of the Eufaula Ironheads, concluding with one saying “well, four for four. I hope this shuts up the whining about how the private schools have this big advantage over public schools.”
I would ask Chris Risenhoover, the Muskogee offensive coordinator, how he feels about that — about his final years at Stigler and trying to get by Lincoln Christian, Holland Hall and Heritage Hall. Stigler was the unofficial Public Schools State 3A Champ two seasons ago.
But I know without asking, Chris. And I have to get this done in a half-hour. I did, however, on that night, think of him in sending a text, “How about them 2A public schools?”
I’m glad I got to see Eufaula offensive coordinator Josh Luna make the semifinals as a coach, just like he did as a player 20 years ago as a defensive standout. Where has the time gone?
I saw reason to be hopeful at Muskogee. Indulge me for a moment, but the energy, authenticity and approach of Brent Venables and Travis Hill are synonymous as I listen to both. Walk the walk, Roughers, and good things are coming.
In all, starting with the Roughers, and despite the three-week shelf spot, I actually covered more teams in a single year than ever before. Muskogee, Warner, Hilldale, Checotah, Wagoner and Eufaula in person and responsible for doing a story via webstream, Fort Gibson and Gore.
It’s been fun.
It’s been different, but fun.
It always is.
Now, heading toward basketball and then the Christmastime All-Phoenix team to put a period on the gridiron wars.
