This has been a rough year for the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association and its member schools.
COVID has had an impact on canceled games. It will eventually impact school budgets with the loss of home games. In trying to make sense of it all, the OSSAA ruled first that games called off due to COVID outbreaks would be no games, then sent a letter out to schools saying they would be forfeits, only to revert back to the original interpretation a week later.
Schools are going to start feeling a pinch due to the pandemic, if not already. As one school superintendent told me at the outset of this, the state education budget as the dust clears won’t be worth the paper its written on without a sufficient infusion of cash from legislators. Get in line and good luck with all that.
The OSSAA has made it clear the playoffs will go on. The governing body for preps took a severe kick to the gut when it lost state basketball tournament revenue and all the playoff money from spring sports. They obviously understand money, but that needs to come with the understanding that its member schools are facing some of the same issues.
Thinking out loud, maybe it’s time for an overhaul of a lot of things. Let's start with a level playoff run with eight districts in all 11-man classifications. That would combine 6A and 5A as it is now, and 4A and 3A. I've put it together just to your left on this page.
There are those who argue that Oklahoma has too many classifications and thus, too many state champions. Arkansas has six (7A to 2A). Texas has six (6A to A). Oklahoma has two more than Arkansas with a comparable number of schools. Texas, on the other hand, has 32 districts per class. Oklahoma has 32 teams in some classes.
Smaller schools in Oklahoma have complained about why they have a five-game path to a state championship. Classes 5A, 4A, 3A and C all have four, but 6A gets just three with a week off prior to the title game.
Recall that 6A was split into divisions because of complaints that the Tulsa east schools with significant enrollment (Broken Arrow, Jenks, Owasso and Union) had an unfair advantage due to their enrollment numbers. More accurately translated, Jenks and Union won every title for 21 years and when 6A was split into divisions, they were put into separate districts. The last three years, Owasso and BA finally found their way to titles. This year, Union is 0-4 and you can make the argument that two of the top three teams among the two divisions of 6A are Bixby and Stillwater in Division II.
Yes, you can also counter that there’s too big a gap between the bottom of 5A and Broken Arrow at the top of 6A. But there’s also evidence that many of the teams from the top of 4A to mid-6A are pretty equal. Just this year, 4A power Wagoner beat Coweta, which beat Muskogee. That’s not intended to pick on the Roughers, but to drive home the point that parity between classes isn’t that far-fetched.
In Muskogee’s case, matching them again with Broken Arrow and Jenks brings with it some neighbor rivalries, both old ones and new ones. Muskogee-Tahlequah is a game that needs to be played in non-district now anyway. Muskogee-McAlester has a long history, and Coweta and Glenpool hug the borders of our county.
Hilldale, Wagoner and Fort Gibson would be grouped together. When shown this, Hilldale’s David Blevins and Fort Gibson’s Greg Whiteley both volunteered to do a little more traveling to the extreme northeast Oklahoma district of 5A-7, which doesn’t have a lot of power football-wise. The Hornets, Tigers and Bulldogs would have the Tulsa Public Schools and 3A toughie Berryhill and Holland Hall. Bruising? Maybe. But 5A-7 looks equally bruising for basketball, especially on the girls side with Grove, Vinita, Sequoyah and Locust Grove.
By the way, this would be the impetus for ditching the ridiculous two and three-team district formats for basketball. Soccer, fastpitch and baseball have caught on to the idea with football. This can be the framework for all sports, and can therefore dump as well the so-called conferences that result in nothing in and of itself representing a road to state.
On the bright side, the Hornets, Tigers and Bulldogs would have no more than an hour drive anywhere in the district. No more trips to Broken Bow. That would be Checotah’s deal for being south and closer to the I-40/Arkansas state line boundaries which contain most of the members of the current 4A-4 while bringing Stigler with them from 3A.
Is it perfect? No. Would the OSSAA embrace it? Hardly. But ask any school in classes 2A, 1A or B about equity and they’d probably say this makes all the sense in the world. Oh and 2A would become 4A, A 3A, B 2A and C A.
Creating some closer rivalries might generate some added fan interest, which brings with it butts in the seats. There may not be as many state champions, but it gives new value to say, a state quarterfinal appearance. In Texas, that’s quite an accomplishment on a six-week road to Jerry World and a regionally-televised title bout.
It’s not about less playoff games. You’d actually add three, going from 167 to 170.
Here it is. I’m willing to negotiate.
And yeah it’s probably DOA.
Because it’s easier to do things the way they’ve always been done.
