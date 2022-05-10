Let’s go, kids.
Time to get to vacation time — maybe yours, but definitely those running high school sports, from your school to the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association.
The OSSAA has long maintained they get their directions from their boards — made up of superintendents across the state. So, we can assume that the hectic pace, with a huge assist by Mother Nature’s wrath last week and partly because spring sports are historically crammed-packed into two months time, is courtesy of administrators.
Granted it never really feels THIS way unless it gets really wet along the way.
And boy howdy did it past week. State baseball, for the first time since I came here in 2001, was played in earnest on Sunday this week, and not only church day, but Mother’s Day.
Slowpitch softball players were dealt with kinder — their state tournament was Monday, thereby preserving the special bond between mother and daughter. Not that they weren’t impacted a little bit by chaos. Some ran track Friday and Saturday, then got in a quick practice — due to the rain, it was the only dry field day of the entire week for most — then drove to Oklahoma City.
So yes, practice was Mother’s Day.
Yes, this has been an extreme situation, but it’s not the first time chaos has reigned.
State baseball has bounced across the state a couple of times I recall. One year, I chased Vian into the semifinals, which was to be played in Edmond, but got rained out, then rescheduled for a morning tilt which was also rained out. From there, it moved to Chickasha for an afternoon attempt, and after an hour-delay on the first game of the day, the team took the field only for a small cloud to develop literally on top of the park, and dump a massive downpour. Up the road less than a mile, sunshine.
They resumed state in Broken Arrow the following week.
It’s a busy enough time in the spring with all the other year-end activities. State tests, that unofficial OSSAA activity called prom (just mess with that and see what happens), senior trips, awards days, and graduation, all crammed into May.
I recall the year Checotah reached the state tournament and the valedictorian, a Double-A baseball guy now named Caleb Knight, had to do his speech on video and download to the ceremony. He was in the middle of a semifinal baseball game, which to add salt to the wound, was a loss.
Basketball ends in mid-March. If you play basketball, getting your arms retrained takes a few weeks. So by early April, you have about 3-4 weeks before the playoffs start.
But never mind that kids. Rush, rush along now. The OSSAA has reservations at parks and stadiums that must be honored. And then, there’s those vacations out there for someone.
If sports are for kids, then what about school? I wonder, with some kids playing up to three spring sports, is there even a serious attempt at school after the mandatory state requirements are somehow met?
What about making the senior year special? Do you do that by creating a must-choose between a playoff and a walk across the stage?
No, Mother Nature doesn’t ravage us every year.
But let’s be honest.
Is academics cheated?
With the exception of a few who will move on to play scholarship ball, does sufficient college preparation count for anything? It’s funny to watch the white-hot panic across social media in early September from first-year college students on the shock of what it’s really like to have legitimate homework.
Let me say this — I am not becoming jaded on high school sports. It’s not the kids’ fault everything is crammed together. And while some may like 10 a.m. track meets one day, a softball game the next and a golf tournament the following day, there’s a culture shock coming once academics become serious. And if not college, if you aren’t skilled enough to take a deep hit at a good job of some kind out of high school, you’re in trouble.
Baseball and fastpitch softball (the only kind of softball played in Texas) will have their state championships in mid-June down in the Lone Star. Why not here? And please — don’t talk about vacations. Those of you impacted are likely heading straight for club soccer, travel team baseball or softball, or club track, or AAU basketball, or football camps.
And that’s your fault too, Those groups have hijacked the recruiting process because they pitch a higher level of competition for your kid that they must have to get that scholarship.
And the percentages of a full ride at a private school in Kansas is?
Hey, “club” type sports are the going thing in Europe and most other parts of the world. But this is ‘Merica. You want to shift totally to academics in school? Be like Europe?
Right now, it really seems, you’re losing on both ends — parents and kids.
Imagine a gap of time to rest pitcher’s arms, to calmly plan graduation and family events around that. Imagine soaking up a senior year instead of having to make choices.
Try to determine what’s really important. Can you?
Now, back to your insane grind, because they’ve always been done this way.
Have fun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.