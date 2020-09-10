It just doesn’t seem like it, but college football is here.
Honestly, the feeling I have about that is about like waking up Saturday mornings and realizing the lawn needs mowing.
It’s obviously different, and just not accompanied by the usual enthusiasm.
The national championship will be decided by the best of three conferences, all east of the Rockies and south of the Mason-Dixon line. The Big Ten and Pac-12 are sitting the fall out, which in the case of the Pac-12 might not even be noticed, considering their recent irrelevance on the national stage.
The American will have an outside shot, but with cash on the line and a committee in charge, even an unbeaten American champ will likely get the table scraps of a New Year’s Six game and be happy with the check.
We’ve already coasted by Labor Day weekend and a rather lame menu of college football, capped by watching BYU’s ground game make the U.S. Navy look like a cashier team at Old Navy.
Oklahoma kicks off its season Saturday against Missouri State. Poor Missouri State — and not because they come in to Norman expecting nothing more than a nice infusion to a COVID-impacted budget. The Bears have just three — yes, three — games scheduled this season due to its conference shutting down. Missouri State will play at Central Arkansas on Sept. 26. It’s only other game is Oct. 17 at home against Central Arkansas.
That’s it.
Does that feel like football?
How about the lack of tailgating on Lindsey Street?
Or, the 66,000 empty seats awaiting Lincoln Riley and company?
Bowl season may play out like a EA Sports kind of engagement. No travel, no fun. Who knows.
Oklahoma State and Tulsa already have set the year off to a rocky start. TU’s COVID-19 breakout pushed that opener to next week. At least they had a workable date. TCU got hit with the ’Rona and had to cancel Friday’s game against SMU. The Mustangs have a full slate of games and no spot to slide back in the Battle for the Iron Skillet.
Baylor also postponed its game with Louisiana Tech.
In the Spanish Flu pandemic of 1918, many schools played only three or four games. College football hasn’t been downplayed like that since.
Brace yourself. Missouri State may have company.
The pandemic played a part in the layoffs at Oklahoma State this week. Athletic director Mike Holder, Mike Gundy and the other head coaches in the various sports have taken a pay cut. Longtime college assistant Johnny Barr, who had been working as OSU’s director of football relations, was let go, as well as recruiting coordinator Mike Groce, according to multiple online reports. T. Boone Pickens’ cash infusions are post-mortem now. Add the summertime drama involving Chuba Hubbard and Gundy, and it’s been a tough time in Stillwater.
Yet Gundy has a roster that may be the best he’s had in taking aim at a Big 12 title. Hubbard leads that group of skill guys, and although some linemen have opted out, this could be a fabulous year for the Pokes. A Nov. 21 Bedlam date is circled, and the season finale at TCU is a place where OSU has struggled.
Back in Norman, no one needs to fret about the quarterback situation. Riley, the Quarterback Whisperer, will just slide Spencer Rattler into the same slot that Baker, Kyler and Jalen fit nicely in. He does need a heir apparent to CeeDee Lamb, who has moved on to thrill Sooner fans who also prefer the Cowboys in Big D. Alex Grinch’s coordinating influence on the defense is a year deeper with much of it back in place.
It’s almost a sure bet the Sooners can find their way to a Big 12 championship game. The repetitive hurdle is what they do after they win that game.
Bedlam II should be that game in mid-December. It can be fun, especially if there’s tailgate opportunities. Jerry World will allow Dallas fans into the joint this fall. Hopefully that expands as the fall goes.
Tulsa should go bowling somewhere. The Hurricane are capable of .500 or better and with 76 spots for bowls at the moment — if you take out the ones with ties to conferences not playing — there should be options for all but two teams even playing.
That means there is hope for even Arkansas, which has been forced into an all-SEC schedule, a slate they haven’t found a W in 16 tries. I’ll say Mississippi ends that futility on Oct. 17, and maybe the Hogs grab an upset somewhere else.
But would anyone care to see a one-win team in a bowl? That’s up to ESPN, which owns the rights on virtually the entire bowl package.
In a year of three-game schedules, get ready. Anything goes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.