I’ve been reading a lot of late about how Nick Saban, with seven national titles passing Bear Bryant’s six, is the John Wooden of his sport now.
First things first. Saban is still actually tied with Bryant in natties on that campus.
But let’s not let particulars cloud the big picture. Saban is unmatched in college football. Sooner Bud had his place, and time, with three national titles and an unmatched to date win streak, but Saban has perfected the model for excellence in an era of opt-outs and open transfers.
Thinking that a look into his brain might be impractical, back off and accept tidbits like this:
A few years back, TCU’s Gary Patterson and staff went to Tuscaloosa to pick Saban’s mind on how he recruits so well. Patterson had his best success with the national title contender and Big 12 co-champion of 2014, and a Rose Bowl team as a Mountain West Conference unbeaten in 2011, with overlooked players, not your five-stars Saban finds so well.
What you might not know even if you knew that: Prior to that, Saban sent offensive coordinator Lane Kiffin, who brought his dad and former coach Monte Kiffin, to study the TCU offense.
Sometimes, you take notes from others on the way to greatness. You compare, and contrast, and borrow.
Sometimes, it’s just timing.
Saban was 34-24 over five seasons at Michigan State from 1994 to 1999. A 9-2 mark got him a ticket to Baton Rouge, La., and OU fans will remember what happened in January 2004 at the Superdome. He went on to go 35-15 at LSU, then strung together a 15-17 mark in two years with the NFL’s Miami Dolphins.
Some of that is very ordinary.
One wonders if Michigan State, LSU and Miami wonder what happened to derail greatness there, if it was indeed about Saban? Did he mature into greatness? Maybe.
But it also shows that coaching success is far more than a man. We’ve seen this here.
Rafe Watkins won four state titles at Class 5A Guthrie before coming to Muskogee. One could argue that a break here or there in 2016 and his Roughers’ team takes another shot at a Bixby team they took down at Indian Bowl that year — and 30 years after the school’s last state title, they might have had another one.
Didn’t happen.
Then, 0-7 happens.
Saban can relate, even if it was 6-10. Different situations, different places, different personnel, different system. Toss in a once-in a century pandemic as well.
Earlier this week, Rougher Inc., turned the keys over to Travis Hill. Hill was part of that 0-7 staff, but Hill, like Watkins, has also had big success in 5A. At East Central, he had 14 playoff trips, one state title and a runner-up finish.
If Muskogee wasn’t enough of Guthrie, is it enough of East Central — which, by the way, hasn’t been close to that level since Hill left?
If change was needed, Hill seems to make for an easy transition. Just as Hill was here for 0-7, he was also on staff in 2016. So if change was needed, what does Hill bring that is distinct from his predecessor?
Maybe a little different personality — a different type of energy, which might bring about a different response. It’s hoped for, but not guaranteed. Maybe it will connect with this group at this time. That’s what is hoped for among Rougher Nation.
Timing can be a huge factor.
Hill at one time might have been in position to become a head coach at Broken Arrow when he left Muskogee to go join that staff. If not the current BA, then a second school that has been talked about but has never materialized. Watkins was a candidate at BA before he wound up at Muskogee.
Today, Josh Blankenship, who won just eight games in three years at Muskogee, is the successor to David Alexander, the only coach in BA history to win a state title, and the guy who was chosen over Watkins.
Blankenship had a sojourn into Colorado and Division II college ball, and didn’t have a great deal of success. But BA saw in him their guy to pick up the pieces, and bank on it being pedigree. In his early days, Blankenship was an assistant to his father Bill on five Union state championship teams.
It didn’t work out for him here.
Blankenship is at BA now, Watkins is at Warner. And Hill, here in the Gee.
In all three places, the hiring parties have enthusiasm for the future.
Saban had that at LSU, at Miami, and also at Alabama. It’s only worked really well once for him, outside of Oklahoma’s assistance, and it continues today.
Because ultimately, it’s about a plan, and personnel, and coaching, and support, and community buy-in. And then, someone else with similar synergy might just beat you.
But it requires most, if not, of all of those components at a high level.
Saban has put that together, bankrolled by an endless cash flow (and Muskogee isn’t BA or Union in that manner, although there’s few no answers here on requests made.)
Part of Saban’s success comes not only from having the most five-stars, but five-stars who meet a standard on the field, on the street and in the classroom. He can pick and choose from a nation full of five-stars.
A high school coach picks from his campus, and maybe he hits on a kid whose daddy makes a heck of an assistant coach or administrator.
So, hiring a head coach brings optimism, but it’s the system in place that counts. And the culture within it.
Does the culture or system change?
That, as much as the coach’s game plan, makes the difference.
