Chances are, unless you are off early when your mail comes today, or you checked it out online, or were previously aware of it thanks to keeping up with the local boys or in Thursday’s paper, the All-Indian Bowl team of the era, you’re going to have to rush to get ready. Especially if life has taken you beyond these city limits.
After tonight, the next game at Indian Bowl will be something like soccer, or middle school football. Friday nights under the lights will shift to the unnamed field at Rougher Village, located at long last at the high school campus.
Muskogee grad Robert Hewitt (class of 1964) is a frequent emailer of mine. He moved to Texas, where in case you’ve been by a high school facility almost anywhere in the Lone Star State, you’re likely struck by the modern-day Taj Mahal quality of the joints. Multiple times over the years, Hewitt has long had an opinion about the need for updated facilities, starting with a football field.
Hewitt won’t be making the trip for the facility finale tonight against Ponca City, the 11th such matchup in its history. He recalled being part of one in 1963 including a tangle where a Ponca City player suffered a leg injury.
But I know some of those whose blood, sweat and tears have been long absorbed into the grass, or turf that has been replaced over and over, or dressing rooms, current and former, will slip in for the first time in a while.
Kamren Curl, the latest Rougher to draw an NFL paycheck, will be a halftime guest on the broadcast. At some point, as the move commences, there may be a time of formal recognition. We’ll see.
Kurt Bolinger, who normally is seen attending Hilldale games these days, told me last week he’ll be in attendance. He’ll wear one of his three brother’s letterjackets, this one from 1956 and belonging to Orvil Bolinger Orvil was an all-stater. Their oldest brother, Virgil “Bo” Bolinger, who was an All-American offensive lineman at Oklahoma who later played in the Canadian Football League, made the Indian Bowl team.
“All four of us boys were Bo in high school,” he told me. Both have passed.
And then there’s others who won’t be around, like Michael Pleasant. On Thursday, I got a call from Pleasant, now living in Homeland, Calif. A 1974 MHS grad, Pleasant excelled in both football and track, holding the school long jump record as well as being conference and state long jump champion from 1972-74. Pleasant played both sports at Oklahoma and was a member of the 1974 and 1975 national champion and the 1976 Orange Bowl champion teams. He went on to play in the NFL with the Oakland Raiders, Los Angeles Rams and San Diego Chargers, as a receiver, long after his two-way days were done.
But not forgotten, as a member of the team.
“You wonder if people forget you after you’ve been gone awhile,” he said to me. “Hearing about this is nice to know I haven’t.”
History is priceless.
Soak it in tonight.
It’ll remain later, but it’ll never be the same.
And it needs to go out with a win. Muskogee hasn’t had that in two years. They got two wins on the road earlier. A win to launch the momentum into the new digs would be a good way to close one shop down and open another.
