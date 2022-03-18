It’s March, which currently means trashing my March Madness bracket a day into the tournament, and that tradition is still alive.
The annual frustration, at least this year, is just a follow-up to what has at times been a frustrating prep season.
A January marked by a spread of COVID across several tournaments, then two winter blasts postponing games — twice during the playoffs and causing a marathon week of regional and area level playoffs — was a grind.
In the end, our area’s impact on the state tournaments was brief — one game and out for Fort Gibson girls. But hey, it’s 18 consecutive state tickets for the Lady Tigers, so the quick ouster doesn’t seem so bad.
And at least they got to go, unlike two years ago, when this pandemic’s sports epicenter became Oklahoma City, first with a Thunder-Utah game, then the state dance for classes 3A to 6A.
Maybe after three seasons impacted by the virus, the fourth will be the charm that ushers back normalcy.
If so, may Old Man Winter cooperate too.
Breaking in the new home
Muskogee’s football schedule has taken a turn.
Fayetteville, the original season opener, has been dropped. Muskogee will now take on Enid in a road opener Aug. 28.
The first home game at Rougher Village will be Putnam City on Sept. 2. The Roughers will then get Midwest City Carl Albert on the road Sept. 9, then a week off before starting district play at Sand Springs on Sept. 23. It’s back home on Sept. 30 against Putnam West, then a road trip to U.S. Grant in Oklahoma City on Oct. 7.
Tahlequah is a home encounter Oct. 13, followed by Tulsa Washington there on Oct. 21, then two home games to finish the regular season, Bartlesville on Oct. 28 and Stillwater Nov. 4.
Tahlequah, up in 6A with the latest reclassification, will play MHS for the first time since 2007. Enid was last an opponent in 1991. Grant and Carl Albert are new opponents. Stillwater last visited Muskogee in the 2016 playoffs and the two met in Stillwater two years later.
Coach news, here and there…
• John Hammer, who was the only volleyball coach in Muskogee program history, was approved this week as Glenpool’s volleyball coach.
“I’ve enjoyed my 17 years at Muskogee. It’s been a great experience,” Hammer said. “I’ve met some unbelievable people, made some unbelievable friendships and bonds. The kids I’ve coached, I love and would do everything for them. It’s time to turn the page and I could not be more excited about the opportunity I have to work for an athletic director that I trust and respect.”
• Another former Muskogee coach had quite the season in girls basketball. Josh Berry, former Muskogee boys basketball coach, took Sand Springs’ girls to the Class 6A semifinals. And, in what has become a habit of sorts, Bobby Allison, who was Terry Scott’s assistant at MHS, won his sixth boys basketball state title at Class 5A Tulsa Memorial.
• Muskogee native Tony Martray has been athletic director at Catoosa for 20 years. The baseball field was recently named after him.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.