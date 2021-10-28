The NFL has instituted some policy changes to the Rooney Rule designed to further enhance diversity, equity and inclusion in hiring practices.
The rule has been expanded to require teams to interview at least two external minority candidates for general manager/executive of football operations positions, and all coordinator roles. Beforehand, the requirement was to interview one minority from outside a team for openings in those positions.
Openings for head coaches already fell under such requirements.
Today there are five minority head coaches. Two, Pittsburgh’s Mike Tomlin and the Texans’ David Culley, are Black. Brian Flores at Miami and Ron Rivera in Washington are Hispanic. Jets coach Robert Saleh is Arab American. Washington has the only Black GM.
The perception is that the league is lagging in minority hires, and this measure will push teams to get on the ball. But if there was already a requirement of at least one minority, what does that say about choices?
I asked a friend, who is Black, about how being in that situation might impact him. His response was that he wouldn’t see it as more opportunity because he thinks they would still hire who they want.
Been there, done that, and I’m not a minority, but it feels no less like you’ve been a token. According to the website Statista, Black or African American players in the NFL made up 57.5 percent. Those of two or more races were 9.4 percent and those who didn’t disclose race was 5.7 percent.
Absolutely, the percentages at other levels don’t reflect those numbers. Not close.
It’s getting closer to it that seems to be the problem. And yet, we’ve got administrators telling administrators to administrate in that regard.
Awkward.
Especially when there seems to be a cover-up of the findings of a recent investigation by the league of the Washington Football Team’s workplace culture. Details weren’t to be released, they say, to protect those who cooperated.
Yet, redaction of names are done in many other investigations to protect the innocent.
The only victim of the findings was Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden, for distasteful personal email exchanges he had with peers while head coach at Washington.
Meanwhile, the league that portrays itself as standing against abuse of women has apparently learned it was done in Washington, yet only a coach with nasty emails toward a Black labor union head as well as the commissioner of the league itself has taken the fall.
The expansion of the Rooney Rule isn’t a mandate to hire. And really, in a perfect world, it shouldn’t be. But the measures taken, at best, do the trick and at worst, are simply meaningless token gestures.
One of the best hires I’ve ever made here was a Black photographer, and I really didn’t hire, just recommended. He had been a freelancer out of college and had great hustle, a great work ethic, and was also very likable and easy to work with. He’s no longer here, but we remain friends to this day.
I hired him not because of his color, that just happened to be. I hired him because of a relationship that had bloomed and his early track record. That relationship took us to a time in which we took him into our home during a tough time in his life.
I’d have him back in a minute, if only there were a job I had to give.
As I think of that, I wonder if the real problem there is how the powers that be choose their relationships to begin with.
Cliques exist in any industry. Insider clubs, fraternities that grow from college to professional level. Too often, the circle by which those relationships are built are narrow.
It’s about comfort levels.
Right now, we’re polarized in a lot of ways. The NFL has no corner on that.
Maybe we could examine our comfort levels, each side to the other.
Just a thought.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.