Finality set in Thursday.
The 13-0 decision of the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association board of directors pulled the plug on everything — including a Hail Mary toss from board member Craig McVay of El Reno about a possible closure-type festival, both for basketball teams that never finished their seasons and spring sports squads that barely started theirs.
It left Fort Gibson’s Chuck London to start focusing attention on postseason duties regarding his girls basketball program and the closure that brings annually — only in a vastly different format this year.
“We’ll do our end of the year banquet, and I realize it will have to be down the line a bit,” he said. “I’m thinking we’ll try to do our exit interviews and turn in stuff as our virtual school gets cranked up.”
His team’s last group activity was a send-off to Oklahoma City two weeks ago, before they made that painful U-turn just outside Tulsa headed west.
“You know, it just seems like an eternity has passed since that moment,” he said.
Putting closure to unfinished business has no blueprint outside of the unexpected upset that ended a season. Nothing, ever, like what has transpired worldwide.
“I’ve looked at it a lot of different ways and I’ve asked myself, would I want to do what we did by playing our entire season up to the state tournament, or play a spring sport and barely get it started,” London said. “In the end I’m very thankful we got to spend time and compete together as a team like we did all year. It was a very rewarding year with tremendous kids with tremendous character.
“I’m very thankful for that journey. For when it comes down to it, the end results are always great but the journey is what is most meaningful and lasting, even if it ends giving you a bad taste in your mouth.”
That taste couldn’t be any more worse than in Jeff Oliver’s mouth. After 20-plus years of trying, the Eufaula girls coach was about to coach his first game at the Big House and as a state participant.
“I saw Larry Newton (Eufaula’s head football coach) in town the other day. What he said I’ve known but he pointed it out so simply and it’s one of my biggest frustrations in all of this looking at all the what-ifs” he said. “And that is, had the Thunder had played on the road in Utah that Wednesday night, this tournament probably wouldn’t have ended when it did.”
Ah, that fateful Wednesday when two members of the Utah Jazz had tested positive for the virus. One of those players, Donovan Mitchell, was at Del City High School visiting the day the team arrived in town for the game. One by one, the shingles on sports doors were taken down and the building locked up.
Oliver consoles himself with the following:
“I get to coach another game,” he said. “Juniors, freshman and sophomores do too. But those seniors, including my seniors, don’t, and what about a girl who played in three straight state tournaments and won two gold balls with a chance at another?”
That would be the case for Sequoyah’s Lexy Keys, who hadn’t heard about the OSSAA decision Thursday afternoon but like most, knew the inevitable after the state’s actions 24 hours earlier.
“It was pretty devastating when we heard what happened yesterday so I was kind of prepared for whatever,” she said.
“But looking at the bigger picture, I’ve got much to be thankful for. I’ve had injuries and any one of them could have been bad enough to end my career, but that wasn’t the case and I’ve got the next level to look forward to.”
If anyone had caught McVay’s Hail Mary and run with it, Keys would have been an example of one problem they’d have faced later, with Texas-Arlington ahead for her.
“I’ll go down there the very beginning of June for summer classes,” she said.
London was more flexible. It was the competitor speaking out.
“Had they told us we’d do this in July,” he said, “I’d said fine, just name the place. We’d play on a parking lot given a chance.”
That won’t happen, though.
David Jackson, the OSSAA executive director, said at the meeting that they would look at a way to present medals for players who qualified the state tournament. If ever a participation award meant something, this one surely will, for its historical story if anything else.
Meanwhile, Oliver offers this perspective.
“I’ve always been a team kind of guy, and I think this event we are going through shows that we are truly better together,” he said. “Besides people’s faith growing again and a nation coming closer to God, maybe we can get back to just being Americans instead of Republicans and Democrats.
“I’ve never voted a straight party ticket, ever. We’re unbelievably better together when we focus on the common ground.”
