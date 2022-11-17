Looking back over the years on record, Friday night’s round of playoff football represents an opportunity for a Muskogee first.
Should the Roughers knock off Ponca City at home, and miles out west, Hilldale upend Elk City, it will mark the first time ever that both Muskogee and Hilldale will practice on Thanksgiving in the same year.
They’ve both been there multiple times, but just not in the same year.
Something else — should these two along with the others still in the hunt — Wagoner, Eufaula and Gore — all win tonight, it would mark another first, and the closest were all in an expanded circulation.
At no time have five area schools advanced to the third round in the same year. Three (Haskell, Wagoner and Vian) did in 2015 with Wagoner and Haskell going to the finals. There were three in 2006 (Muskogee, Wagoner, Vian).
The most ever thus far? Four in 2005 (Muskogee, Wagoner, Eufaula and Vian).
Eagle soars on ACT
Warner two-way lineman Ty Vinson —who also plays some at fullback — and team saw their season end last week. But for the junior, he’s got far more than football on the agenda. Vinson recently scored a 35 on the ACT exam, one of the best possible scores one can get — putting him in the 99th percentile of all test takers.
That’s ALL test takers, not just the ones in the room with him.
Let that soak in.
NIL in the high schools
Back in October, the OSSAA approved a measure that hit college campuses last year and is rapidly making its way across the country at the high school level this year.
The OSSAA announced that high school athletes may earn compensation from their name, image and likeness provided they meet certain criteria. The compensation cannot be contingent on specific athletic performances or achievements. It also cannot be provided as an incentive to enroll in a specific school and it cannot be provided by a school or anyone “acting as an agent for the school.”
On Thursday, Bryan Bedford of the Bedford Agency, appointed by the OSSAA as a liaison with Eckler Sports, which will provide NIL education for the OSSAA, athletic directors, member schools, parents and others as this inevitability begins to settle in at both levels of play, discussed the issues with the media.
Bedford said he has already received inquiries from parents, marketing agencies, tech companies and attorneys as to how this shapes up. The reality of it all is it has just begun to find some settling ground in the college climate, with collectives for various schools emerging and consolidating.
But again, it’s an ever-changing issue, as Bedford noted chronicling his conversations with OSSAA executive director David Jackson and Mike Whaley, director over football operations.
“The conversations (we) had in June and July are a little different than the ones we’re having now. Go to any school six months from now that conversation will be different,” he said.
Some established rules for now follow:
• No “marks” may be used, including but not limited to school logos, school name, school mascot, or any trademarked OSSAA logo or acronyms.
• No school apparel or equipment shall be worn which includes school name, school logo, school mascot, or any apparel displaying trademarked OSSAA logos or acronyms.
• No member school facility may be used for the purpose of name, image and likeness compensation.
• No activities in conflict with a member school’s local school district policy may be endorsed. Examples include but are not limited to tobacco or alcohol products.
• Collegiate level associations should be contacted for any rules regarding name, image and likeness for students participating beyond the high school level.”
The point now, Bedford said, is not being a broker in the process (they aren’t), but providing an educational outlet for all parties in a way that doesn’t jeopardize an athlete’s eligibility.
“There’s a lot of great things (involved with learning) entrepreneurship and marketing,” Bedford said. “A 16-year-old that hasnt’ taken driver’s ed, you need to give them some training before he starts driving.”
The full press conference is on the Muskogee Phoenix Sports Plus page on Facebook.
The issue, quite frankly, is so mind-boggling, it’s development will be slow, and also chaotic. School administrators are just beginning to comprehend what’s being handed down, but more on that as it develops.
