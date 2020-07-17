It was a classic, one still cherished by many.
But for two of the key people involved, they’ve moved on to bigger business — like trying to capture a Big 12 championship. Or more immediately, just getting to play a week one.
Their apartment near the turf they ply their trade on now is well over an hour away from Wagoner or Oologah high schools, the location of many football and wrestling moments, or Owasso or Broken Arrow high schools — the stage for three consecutive state championships from 2014 to 2016.
All three of those games went to Wagoner, so it’s understandable that Martin has certainly moved on from that, just like he had other moments dating back to when the two were 5.
“He beat me when we were 5, maybe 6, in a state championship wrestling match, I don’t remember if it was novice or open,” Martin said.
Martin has his job competing for a spot on Oklahoma State’s defensive line now at an end spot. His roommate since arriving at Stillwater, Rodriguez’s focus is at linebacker, where he moved this past year from safety.
“We joke around every now and then about those times,” Rodriguez said. “It’s one of those things where we’re at a different place now and have moved on.”
Of those times, the middle meeting at the 4A summit was the most dramatic. Pinned deep in Wagoner’s end of the field trailing late and needing a play to keep a drive alive, Rodriguez fired into triple coverage to Nikia Jones on a 43-yard reception and a first down. Martin, who had pressured Rodriguez from his defensive end spot all night, wasn’t a factor.
As detailed in the reflections of today’s edition of “The Way it Was,” Martin’s helmet had come off on a tackle on the previous play. Try as he might, he couldn’t make the recovery without being spotted by an official and had to go out.
Wagoner’s sideline spotted him too.
“It was one of those things,” Rodriguez said. “But he could have definitely disrupted it.”
As classic as that game was, if he could, Martin says he’d rather replay his senior season’s matchup, a 28-13 loss.
“I know the junior year game was closer but some of those guys who played my last game with are still my best friends to this day,” Martin said. “Maybe we game-plan a little better, maybe it’s a different ending. But Condict (as in Dale Condict, the Wagoner head coach) was a good coach and Wagoner as a team was always talented.”
The bond born of a rivalry grew, as it has with their families. When Brock’s mother, Penny, was diagnosed with cancer last summer, both boys shaved their heads in support of her losing hers through treatments. She’s currently cancer-free, her son said.
Fast forward to now. It’s Rodriguez’s senior year, Martin’s a year behind due to a redshirt season. Both are on a pretty good team, a veteran team with 10 returning starters on the defensive side that carries a serious contender tag for a Big 12 championship.
If they can just get started.
Rodriguez recently tested positive for COVID-19, which at the moment looms like a harbinger for a fall sports crash. He spent two weeks in a camper outside his family’s residence. His mom, Shanna, would deposit meals at the door of the camper which hardly had the common lakeside view.
That behind him, he’s clear for kickoff.
“We’re all veterans and we know what to do as far as keeping in shape, so I wouldn’t say we’re behind,” Rodriguez said.
Martin made it through a trip to Destin, Fla., as well as a few days of spring ball before COVID shut things down.
“Me personally, I thought I was having a real good spring through three practices,” he said, “Guys stayed in shape and lifted. Everyone’s pushing everybody. There’s no one you really have to get to move around and get to working.”
The team is working through some off-the-field issues caused by a Twitter photo of head coach Mike Gundy on a fishing trip wearing a One America News T-shirt. The network, which is favorable to President Trump and critical of Black Lives Matter, irritated running back Chuba Hubbard, whose tweet gained responses by current or former players that suggested a relationship rift between some black players and Gundy.
Martin assessed it in a particularly encouraging perspective.
“Coaches know we’re young adults, still trying to figure our lives out and still need coaches to guide us,” he said. “Players are opening up to coaches, coaches are opening up to players. I think a lot of good will come out of it. A lot of good has already come out of it.”
Now if they can just get to kickoff, be it a replacement for the Sept. 3 game with Oregon State or the Sept. 12 game against Tulsa, or some other scenario. The original opener fell through when the Big Ten and Pac-12 canceled all non-conference games due to pandemic concerns.
“I think football’s going to happen no matter what,” Rodriguez said. “Even if it is limited fans or no fans.”
And should the Big 12 and other conferences follow the leads of the other two leagues?
“If we don’t get those in, you just look at it as giving us three more weeks of preparation time,” Martin said.
