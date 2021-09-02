There was, at one point entering Rougher Park to the baseball and softball diamonds, a sign requesting a favor from fans entering the facility:
“Let the players play, the coaches coach, and officials officiate.”
It may not be out there now. The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association has used that over the years. Wherever it remains, it’s become like my keys in the morning. It may be where it was planted, but I could stare at it and never see it until nudged.
Anytime I think of that slogan, the first thing that comes to mind is the defense of the officials. Some deserve that defense, some need more training.
But they’re not the only ones in need of a defense.
Coaches aren’t immune from hearing shouts from the stands. The veteran ones have trained themselves to tune it out, focusing on the task rather than someone who isn’t paying their salary hollering like they could step right out and do it themselves. Coaches would also be the first to tell you they always welcome more training, more ideas, something to gain an edge in an ever-changing game.
The players? I would venture to say none go out there to lay down. They try. They may respond to frustration a little dysfunctionally, but they’re also kids.
Allow me to go a little further defending kids.
There’s nothing wrong with being demanding, or pushing for mental toughness and discipline from them. Those are traits needed for sports and life, and in this world society seems to be screwing up and preparing to hand them, they need all the tools for success they can get.
But that preparation should come from home first. Trouble is, in today’s screwed up world, home doesn’t always come through.
Some coaches have over the years found themselves as surrogate dads, and it’s a phenomenon that has likely grown. For sure, some of that training coaches need involves psychology.
Kids have heard idiotic remarks from the stands probably their whole lives. Anyone who has seen a kids football or baseball game knows where I come from on this. Hopefully it wasn’t weekly, but just go do a web search using the keys of adults, fight, and youth league. When kids reach high school, their ears just may be conditioned.
Then comes social media, which drags such criticism into a viral capacity that shoots way beyond the playing field. For all the benefits of the web, and even social media, I’d still like to blow both out of the sky and return to what us old-timers call the good ol’ days. Even for the “blessed kid” who announces a college offer on Twitter, I’d trade away his good to get rid of the bad.
I heard this week of two teens at a hospital in this state who attempted suicide. Two girls, both, apparently involving some social media posts. Oh, girls are athletes too, you know, so let’s not so quickly dismiss them when much of our attention may lean toward Friday night lights.
Boys or girls, they’re barely 18 if at that, but the vast majority much younger. And they’re all asked to represent their school and their community.
Except, you know, when fans walk out of the game calling them trash. Or go to social media to tell them that.
Not all schools win. All schools, I hope, try to build a positive culture of success, despite all the obstacles that home and the wider screwed-up world throws in their way.
This summer in an article on longtime Muskogee assistant football coach Anthony McNac, I asked him what he’s seen change in the 20 years he’s been doing what he does.
Long ago, he observed, the community and kids were on the same page.
“Things happen in life,” he said in part. “Don’t bring the negative. Let them know you’re there for them.”
This isn’t just a Muskogee observation. Watch carefully tonight where you are at.
Be a part of the problem, not the solution.
Build a good culture for success.
And for crying out loud, let kids enjoy what they’ve got left of childhood before they take this baton from you.
