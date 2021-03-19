Bouncing the ball here and there:
It’s been a week now — the leisure of spring break bringing the train to a halt — since the prep basketball season came to an end.
That, in itself, was an accomplishment. With every completed sport thus far in the 2020-21 school year, a tip of the hat to everyone, starting with the Oklahoma Secondary Activities Association for not giving in to the trend that swept through parts of the country.
It hasn’t been normal. But, recalling the conversations I had with some athletic directors as football raced toward the finish line in the fall, there were serious doubts about the survival of basketball in the winter and being an indoor sport.
Wrestling, too. But more on that later.
There were thoughts given to having no fans at games. Some didn’t, most did but limited crowds to four passes per student involved. The acceleration of web streams came in handy — although, as we found out during the Class 6A state tournament during the Norman-Midwest City girls game, those come with some serious risks of stupid people saying stupid things.
Kudos to the Norman girls who stayed focus and won their state title despite a huge distraction hanging above their path.
Kudos to the Fort Gibson girls, Eufaula boys and Webbers Falls girls for getting to the state tournaments. For Fort Gibson, it was the continuation of a 17-year tradition slapped with an asterisk a year ago due to the cancellation of the 2A-6A tournaments. For Eufaula and coach Jeff Oliver, it was a moment of grace as Oliver, who with his girls a year ago found out about the halt of the tournament in the Big House parking lot, returned with the boys, albeit at Yukon High School and not the grand old lady of high school basketball postseasons.
It was fun watching Muskogee’s boys and Lynwood Wade’s exciting brand of basketball. The Roughers’ road to state ended two strides and an overtime away from that destination, but the first-round bugaboo is gone.
No one won gold balls. Fort Gibson did derail the No. 1 team in 4A, and as a welcome consolation, Lady Tigers coach Chuck London got a granddaughter with son Jordan, who serves as one of his assistants, becoming a new dad during the postseason push.
There was no Shrine Classic. I wonder if it will be back. Here’s hoping so, and that while there was sufficient crowds making noise in the postseason, maybe those electric crowds will come back in force next year.
Wrestling made it as well, even though the order of finish was changed to push Dual State — usually first in the postseason —to two weeks past the tournament format state meet.
That created problems with some wrestlers competing two classes heavier than their in-season weight, and some district dual champs, like Wagoner, taking a pass on the opportunity since the event was two weeks into a baseball season where many Bulldogs wrestle. Even Fort Gibson, who won their district by COVID default, had to scramble to make a lineup work.
But the biggest hurdles in the year of competition are now cleared. With the spring, and ready vaccinations, numbers of cases are in decline, outdoor temperatures are on the rise and everyone is in the virus’ adversary, the sun.
We’re almost home on a year we once thought might not be. Hallelujah, and Amen.
•••
It still feels strange that as March Madness unfolds, Connors State basketball is still two weeks from its regular season coming to a close. Junior colleges didn’t start their athletic season until the spring semester, which put Connors about six weeks behind its regular start.
The biggest adjustment for the Cowboys and Cowgirls isn’t just in scheduling. Cowboys coach Bill Muse noted how it’s limited his opportunities to go scout high schoolers.
The regular season ends the first week of April with the region tournament to follow.
•••
Times have been tough in the OU women’s basketball program, but this I will remember about Sherri Coale, who called it a career after 25 years earlier this week:
About 10 years ago or so, I did an enterprise piece on the slow growth in female coaches in female sports in Oklahoma high schools. I left a message for her through her office and within 15 minutes, she called, and we talked an hour. I think that kind of time would never happen with multiple other coaches at OU without a group press conference.
Say this about Sherri, she saved OU’s basketball program at the outset, raised it to new heights, and few if any were better ambassadors for the school than her. Happy retirement, coach.
•••
Finally, Muskogee ex Victor Williams, he of the Dartmouth degree after a nice college career there as a receiver, makes his UFC debut April 24 in Philadelphia. Another Rougher alum, Jacobe Smith, should have his in the coming months.
