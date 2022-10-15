Twenty-year-old Hayden Ross isn’t the first to bring about this question.
There’s the Texas high school football player who collapsed and died during a game a month ago. Back in March, six Tishomingo students died when they turned into traffic on a highway. In August, a 17-year-old Warr Acres teen died in a four-wheeler accident.
There have been deaths on our area dirt tracks. It might have made a little more sense to have heard that Ross died doing what he loved doing, joining a list of such losses of life from Muskogee’s dirt tracks to Indianapolis’ brickyard.
The timing of a turn, this choice instead of that choice. It leaves a lot of what-ifs.
It’s the kids who are taken that sting us the most — yeah, Ross was a legal adult, but barely past being a kid, and to some who loved him, he’ll always be a kid. A little over 11 years ago, I sat with then Thunderbird Speedway general manager Dennis Slader as he talked about the loss of his 8-year-old daughter, Callie, who died that May of complications from methylmalonic acidemia, a rare genetic disorder.
And so, another Thunderbird family memorialized one of its own Wednesday night, appropriately enough, at the half-mile oval he grew up on to become, just a month ago, the Sooner Late Models champion, and not just winning it, but dethroning a four-time champion in the process. Then there was the Southern Touring Late Model Series based out of Texas he won, both in the same racing season.
Brady Ross, current Thunderbird promoter, his wife Elizabeth, their close family and not only the Thunderbird family but a regional racing family said a too-early farewell.
Ross had a bright future in the sport, one with few limits given his age. Fact was, he was already living it.
Then, like that, gone.
And the second-guesses exist.
There really isn’t any satisfactory answers in these situations. No adjustments can be made, not like a tweaking of an engine.
At some point in another realm, there may be. His memory may even change something for the positive for someone here, and in that way, live on through them.
That became evident in some ways Wednesday night with the recollections of how the Muskogee High grad’s Roughers won a football game 66-0. Ross drove Car 66. A Hilldale friend of Ross’s got his ticket for the Hornets’ game with Poteau. The last two numbers on the ticket — 66. Someone stopping to eat on the way down Wednesday got a restaurant order number 66.
But the cavernous grandstands at Thunderbird that were well over half-full gave evidence of the impact of a kid described growing up as humble, who knew how riding in a groove of a dirt track was key to racing on dirt tracks. He was all of 5 at that time.
One of my last interviews with Ross came just after he had flown back from Australia in January 2020. He took part in an international racing spectacle there. Australia has been a place on a slip in my bucket list. At this point, it appears unlikely I’ll go there, let alone drive a race car there, or anywhere. The beaches of the Yucatan peninsula may be as far away from Oklahoma as I ever get.
So from that standpoint, Hayden did things I dream of. His success on the track inspired many of those there Wednesday, some who will try to become the next champion in one of those two circuits which titles won’t be defended.
He lived his life, however short, to the fullest, with a lot of thrills of victory. He was buried in the suit that helped him do that, in a casket that resembled his car.
You don’t have to race cars, but there’s a lesson here.
Go live your best one. Every, single, day.
And impress somebody.
Choose your steps wisely, But live abundantly.
