Growing up, baseball in the DFW Metroplex was pretty lame with the early Texas Rangers, and I didn’t fully then appreciate the one year rendezvous I had with the first manager of the team as it moved from Washington.
Trust me, the autographed team ball I got for a birthday two years earlier is appreciated now. That manager’s autograph is that of Ted Williams.
A friend shared Friday another autographed ball I’d have loved to have — Hank Aaron.
While Williams, who retired from managing after that 1972 season, wasn’t around long enough for me to appreciate as a hero, Aaron was. I made sure that April night of 1974 that I owned the TV set in my house, the night, as noted baseball voice Vin Scully said, “a black man is getting a standing ovation for breaking a record of an all-time baseball idol.”
It was perplexing to me to wonder why that would not be normal, but I remember only the later portion of the three-decade era that Aaron’s career transcended. He came out of the segregated Negro League, following trailblazers like Jackie Robinson and Larry Doby.
It was a career that spanned the segregated road trips in those early years to the gut-ripping hate mail as he neared the record of Babe Ruth in the latter years. And in doing so, he was universally saluted for his unimaginable grace in handling that along the way to his spot in baseball immortality.
To me, Aaron is still the Home Run King. Aaron’s numbers came prior to the Steroids Era, which taints not only Barry Bonds’ numbers, but Mark McGuire’s in initially breaking another guy’s mark who had his own struggle against hate. Some Yankee fans wanted Oklahoman Mickey Mantle to break that record, not Maris, and expressed it in disconcerting ways.
Maris was bashed because he was the wrong Yankee. Aaron, because of the color of his skin.
It’s sad that for many years, Aaron didn’t think his mark on the game was viewed as appreciated for all it was. I couldn’t think of it any other way as I watched on that night that city in the deep south going crazy for him regardless of what color they were.
Aaron became a high-level executive in the Atlanta organization, as well as a consultant to the commissioner of baseball. Aaron might have made a great commissioner himself.
The Twitter-verse paid him appropriate tributes all day Friday. Well, almost. Dave Zirin, sports editor of The Nation Magazine and columnist at The Progressive Magazine, had to inject politics, noting Aaron’s thoughts in a 2018 article about if he were an athlete of a championship winning team invited to the Trump White House.
Aaron said, “there’s nobody there I wanted to see.”
Zirin’s subtle shot toward the former president aside, it’s a shame Aaron didn’t get that audience as part of a championship team with the Braves, even as the baseball and civil rights ambassador he was.
His actions as an icon of grace through fire would have more than deserved the stage to share with one who he disagreed with, to speak on what matters to him, and perhaps be a bridge of understanding in that way.
It’s a window few of us would ever get to climb through to be heard, and for that reason, it’s unfortunate.
Because Aaron is among the upper echelon of attributes we need to admire — not only his athletic accomplishments, but his grace through fire.
Rest in peace, Hank. And say hello to Ted and Roger.
