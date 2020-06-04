A conversation with the boss lady of my house about a weekend trip to a Major League Baseball game — she suggested it — drifted from reality Thursday morning.
There’s no MLB, at least now. And even if a miracle in negotiations occur, attendance at games won’t be in the picture.
That makes me feel for Manhattan Construction Company and all the workers who were in March working round the clock to get Globe Life Park ready for the Texas Rangers. There it sits, ready for occupancy, and yet, there won’t be.
For the first time since 1994, it looks like the only professional baseball we will see this season, even if on TV only, will be the Korean Baseball Organization, which is great for those of you night owls who are up and about in the wee hours.
On Wednesday, MLB rejected the players’ proposal for a 114-game regular season with no additional salary cuts, and supposedly will turn its attention to a shortened slate of perhaps 50 games or fewer. But according to writers Ken Rosenthal of Fox and Jeff Passan of ESPN on tweets sent out Wednesday, there won’t be a counterproposal.
Owners last week proposed an 82-game schedule starting in early July.
According to an Associated Press story, MLB’s plan included a sliding scale of pay decreases that would leave players at the $563,500 minimum with 47 percent of their original salaries and top stars Mike Trout and Gerrit Cole at less than 22 percent of the $36 million they had been set to earn.
The report said that players insisted they receive the prorated salaries agreed to in a March 26 deal, which would give them 70 percent pay at 114 games. That agreement called for the sides to “discuss in good faith the economic feasibility of playing games in the absence of spectators.” The union has said no additional cuts are acceptable.
Good faith. Meh.
There has not been a schedule averaging fewer than 82 games per team since 1879.
But the difference between the last lost season of 1994 and now is the country is mired in turmoil, from the impact of the pandemic to cries of racial injustice and police brutality to chaos in our streets.
So while the issues upon us are indeed valid and should be front and center on the table, certain of us on earth can’t find middle ground on something as innocent as a game. Concerns regarding health amid the virus is one thing. But the optics clearly spell inability to negotiate and self-centeredness.
Hello, Korea Baseball. How about them league-leading Changwon NC Dinos?
But no darling, Korea isn’t letting fans in either.
