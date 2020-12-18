It’s about done here.
There’s still two state championship games Saturday to play to fully shut the door on the season that is.
Apologies to the Wagoner Bulldog Nation, but let’s hope it’s another 102 years before we relive one like it.
In 1918, there were teams that played a handful of games. They did crown a champion, though it’s a mystery if or how the loosely organized network of high schools back then navigated the more complex notions of playoff tiebreakers and such. Certainly, there weren’t any experts of the time around to advise those making he decisions of today — for as Oktaha’s Jerry Needham, the area’s board rep to the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association, told me this fall, there wasn’t a guide for what they took on.
Really, there wasn’t.
And yet, here we are, a week before Christmas and even with it being a week later than usual, the state is actually going to do what some area coaches told me they doubted would even get far off the starting line — all fall sports, football, cross country, volleyball and fastpitch — all will have been completed with champions crowned.
Bravo, OSSAA. Bravo, schools and coaches. And you largely did it with everyone who wanted to being able to watch in person.
Now, we return to Wagoner, whereby for the grace of God one player who tested positive for COVID-19 did so just days after the Bulldogs pulled off one of the most dominating seasons in Oklahoma high school history in sweeping to their fifth Class 4A championship, all since 2011. The whole team fell into quarantine this week.
Recall it was, after all, in 1945 that a similarly dominant Wagoner team reached the finals against Woodward, only to be struck with a flu epidemic in a time when grace wasn’t abundant among the rulers of the sport. The Bulldogs had to forfeit the game. It’s understood that this year, there would have been a chance for a makeup game, but given the 14-day quarantine, it would have been January before the game against Clinton could be played — and then only if Clinton’s bunch stayed COVID-free.
Please note at this point that the Football Mecca of Texas is only having a portion of its state championships in its traditional weekend before Christmas at Jerry World. The top two classes in Texas, which delayed the start of their seasons until late September, will crown winners in mid-January, and after that, those kids who intended to enroll early at the D1 schools they signed with will head off to college the net day.
Oklahoma’s lucky. Beside the Texas big schools, California, Nevada, Oregon, Washington, New York, Vermont, Maine, Rhode Island, Connecticut, Delaware, New Jersey, Illinois, Maryland, Virginia and North Carolina all reacted differently, some moving everything to the spring.
Yet, here we are.
It hasn’t been perfect and in some cases, it’s been about down right misfortune. Imagine losing your spring practice time, losing 7 on 7s, and three top college prospects. One of those injuries could have been wiped away by a timely surgery that COVID ran a detour on.
That’s Muskogee, which went winless for the first time in its history — although not winless in a complete season and probably not winless at all if it had been able to play the other winless team in its district. Do note that the Roughers lost by a touchdown to a Bishop McGuinness team that reached the 5A title game, and played its next best game against the Choctaw team that made the 6AII title game against Bixby.
Wagoner and Muskogee — two polar opposites in the adventures of “How My COVID Football Season Went.” As for their neighbors, there was improvement at Hilldale, but another quarterfinal finish; a tale of two seasons at Fort Gibson, the 6-0 start and the 0-5 ending; a final-minute drive from making Eufaula at least the best public school team on one side of the 2A bracket; and Warner’s playoff advancement through an A round that didn’t require playing, because Contact Tracing High knocked Okemah out for the Eagles.
And, almost, another state champion came our way.
Midway lost one game, to eventual C champ Tyrone. Lost by an incredible 78-68 quarterfinal outcome. Keep that score in mind, it may be a state tournament score for the Chargers, who will take the same core of athletes into basketball season coming off a near-miss at a state trip last year.
If, that is, we get through basketball season. But we’re rolling so far, even when it looked dim.
