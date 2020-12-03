I’ll confess. For all the accolades poured upon “Seinfeld” in its primetime era, I watched, maybe, one or two episodes. Maybe one day I’ll remember what they were about.

After all, the show was self-described as being about “nothing,” or the minutiae of daily life.

This is what came to mind while writing this column.

I won’t stray long on the small details. Like, two nights ago, when our sister paper responsible for Oklahoma State coverage had an early winter deadline, were shorthanded, and did not have a person at the OSU women’s basketball game. What makes the paper in those rare events is a breakdown of the box score and play by play, in this case, by yours truly.

But there was a hitch here. The scoring app used by OSU media relations crashed. They had to replay the video of the game to score it, and thus, it didn’t show until after our print deadline.

That’s not exactly something to make a sit-com out of. Oh, I think Seinfeld could have thrown in something about the fried green tomatoes I destroyed a kitchen with earlier in the day to make the dinner I ate while waiting for the scoring repair that never came.

Trifling details. Wasn’t that what Seinfeld had so much fun with?

It’s 2020. You take what you can get.

If you’re Wagoner and Eufaula, you’re still on the football playoff express. For Bulldog Country and Ironhead Nation, that’s fun. But in 2020, it’s been a year when you wondered up to the last minute if games would be played.

It’s taken the luster and anticipation off. And in many ways, it just hasn’t seemed like football season.

From quarter-full venues in Norman, Stillwater and Tulsa, to sometimes completely empty seats in other venues, to the Big Ten almost starting in the month of November to the Pac-12 kicking off the year that very month, it’s been an odd script.

It’s certainly inspired Michigan and Penn State. Check their records. You think OU ousted from the College Football Playoff three days into October was dreary, just look at those two. Heck, even another Oklahoma State near-miss on the Big 12 championship game won’t compare. Now if you hate Michigan or Penn State, that’s a good thing.

Michigan may still have a lasting impact on the destinies of college football’s most powerful. Mired in positive COVID tests, the Wolverines are at risk of canceling next week’s game with Ohio State. If the Buckeyes don’t play that game, they’ll be a game short of the required games to be considered for the four-team playoff.

As high school basketball started this week, it couldn’t make it an opening night without cancellations. Some will limit attendance. Some will cancel tournaments. What’s a January without the Bedouin Shrine Classic? Gone, for 2021.

Miss Connors State basketball? It’s on its way, we think. The NJCAA postponed the start of basketball until the second semester, so come January, the Cowboys and Cowgirls will be at it, starting their season just ahead of the baseball and softball teams.

A month or two later, NSU football will open its 2020 season seven months late, and close it on the same day: Tarleton State, March 27, in Stephenville, Texas. It’s assumed they’ll go right into spring football shortly thereafter. Other MIAA teams chunked the whole season. Fort Hays had an intrasquad scrimmage. Missouri Western found four games, including D1 Central Arkansas. God bless UCA, which gave Missouri State two wins in a schedule that would have otherwise begun and ended with Oklahoma on Sept. 12. The Bears, of which Muskogee High’s own Kaunor Ashley is a part of, will play an eight-game conference schedule from February to April — that’s right, right alongside all winter and spring sports.

Then there’s the Thunder. Or, what is left after GM Sam Presti took dynamite to it. You’ll recognize Lu Dort, Terrance Ferguson, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Andre Roberson, Mike Muscala, Darius Bazley, Hamidou Diallo and little else. If you slept through last season, and there’s good reason you could have given the delay, you’ll really be in trouble.

Deonte Burton, Kevin Hervey and Isaiah Roby may look vaguely familiar. They saw less than 10 minutes of action a year ago.

The coach? Mark Daigneault, the G-League coach chosen after what we thought was an international search to replace Billy Donovan.

So thanks Seinfeld. You inspired a column of the absurd.