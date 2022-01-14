For the second year in a row, the Bedouin Shrine Classic basketball event didn’t happen.
Last year was understandable. Covid was entrenched and games, if not canceled, were played before intentionally limited crowds. The Shriners need crowds to fund the transportation budget they tap to send kids in need to its hospitals. They wouldn’t have gotten them.
This year, well, there were reasons other than the virus that played factors. Organizational issues were at the center. Balls were either dropped or not passed, so to speak. Calls were never returned.
But, a review of the area’s basketball schedule this past week seems to make the organizational issues look like divine influence. About three-fourths of games involving area teams were wiped out. Most of those played in tournaments last week. Some struck people like yours truly and several photographers. The latter are all laying low. Me? I’m having to work from quarantine.
The Bedouins are a little gray. The older you are, the more you’re at risk, even for the latest variant which, like even the first two, hit some like a hours-long bug but on the other end of the spectrum, claimed lives.
What the tournament always told us is there’s things more important than games. Most every tournament funds something, most of them the host athletic program’s budget. All are needed competition. But the Bedouin funds save lives, so it makes sense not to risk lives.
The heart and soul of the tournament for many of its years were Leonard Branan, Lucky Tarkington and Jim Bushnell. Father Time has served some notice. Branan, for example, is 90. Bushnell has had some health issues.
The Bedouins need an infusion of young leadership, just like a lot of our civic organizations. It’s the sign of a town whose leadership has aged. But it’s questionable whether they can replace the heart and soul they had to move forward with this tournament if they intend to do so.
Here’s hoping they can, but good luck on selling area teams. When coaches have been set free two consecutive years, they have to make deals where they can find them and some of those require multi-year commitments. That is a scramble in itself and for some, they get lucky. Hilldale and Fort Gibson tried to pick up those who were left out and make a festival of sorts, only to see teams fall out of that too. in the end, there was no girls portion and the guys got to four only with the help of someone’s JV team.
There’s another reason to wish this success — and if not this, some other entity within the city. Right now, neither school in Muskogee has its own tournament. Checotah, Warner, Haskell, Fort Gibson and Tahlequah all have them.
Tournaments need sponsors. That too seems to be a problem. One Shriner put it to me this way, the most reliable sponsors in town all used to be locally owned or local people, and that list of reliables is dwindling. But vanished? Certainly not, or so you’d think, right? Maybe?
Muskogee High will have a new facility soon. It would be a shame not to use it for a tournament.
Oh and remember, Muskogee was released from the Shrine because none of the smaller schools wanted to play the Roughers, and Muskogee alone couldn’t shoulder enough of the load of a gate attraction.
Well, not all coaches refused to play them. Some did, those who weren’t afraid of an extra couple of As on classification statuses. But not all coaches make the final calls on where their school participates.
That’s ridiculous. Tough schedules prepare tough teams. Nothing else needs to be said.
And I’ll end this there.
Enjoy your weekend, healthy if possible.
