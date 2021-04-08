It’s a reasonable assumption even though the Kevin Durant era is long into the sunset of the Thunder franchise, his one-time Golden State recruiter Draymond Green isn’t thought of too fondly in Oklahoma.
If that fits, count Megan Rapinoe among you.
It’s also a reasonable assumption outside of hard core women’s soccer fans, Oklahomans don’t share much commonality with Rapinoe either, if you compare her politics with the general pulse of this state.
But Green may well have been on target, despite Rapinoe’s reaction, with his comments about the Women’s National Soccer Team in which he blamed women for making “complaints” rather than taking action over disparities in pay and investment in women’s sports.
In response, she indirectly called him uneducated — or at least lacking in comparison to her.
“It’s really unfortunate, in the position (Green’s) in, having all of the resources that he has and the ability to have a much more educated opinion, that he just hasn’t,” she said on a Zoom call ahead of this summer’s Olympics in Tokyo.
Now that’s a PR spin alright.Not the win friends, influence people kind of statement.
Just recently, Rapinoe and team members met with President Biden in a cry for equal pay.
“This team is living proof that you can be the very best at what you do and still have to fight for equal pay,” the president said.
More style than substance, that was.
It’s true that in terms of success, women’s soccer at that level embarrasses the male counterparts. The women’s team won its second consecutive World Cup title in 2019. The U.S. men’s team has never made a World Cup final.
In a lawsuit filed by Rapinoe and about 25 other players in 2017, one expert witness in the litigation testified that the women’s team is owed about $67 million to bridge the gap with the men.
According to a Washington Post story researching the data, when it comes to revenue from games, the women’s national soccer team has held its own against the men’s team since the 2015 World Cup win. But games account for only one-quarter of USSF revenue. Sponsorships make up half, and it’s hard to determine what the women’s team contributed to USSF without more data.
Are the women players paid less? Sometimes. When the women have appeared to make about the same or more money, they’ve had to excel on the world stage. But earning the same amount as the men’s soccer players ultimately is near-impossible due to the collective-bargaining agreement — which, you might know, are signed off on by the players’ representatives to begin with.
The research depicted a complicated dilemma because in some cases, the argument that the women bring in more money than the men is true. The women’s jerseys recently became NIKE’s hottest selling jersey on either side of the gender line.
A contract player on the women’s team makes a base salary and some bonuses. The men make bonuses — in part because their salaries come from professional league participation at a rate higher than women’s leagues.
Also, the worldwide governing body FIFA’s financial model is far different. It sets the amount and awards any prize money to the winning country’s federation. The federation — in this case USSF — then distributes it to the players based on each team’s collective-bargaining agreement.
Total prize money for the Women’s World Cup in 2019 is $30 million — the champions will walk away with about $4 million. For contrast, in the 2018 Men’s World Cup, the champions won $38 million from a total pool of about $400 million.
And to be honest, by doing a worldwide comparison, the women can’t hold a candle to the top level men’s teams — Brazil, Germany, England and so on — who unlike the U.S. men’s team, will never not qualify for a World Cup.
So, Rapinoe’s argument seems misdirected. It should be to her own labor representatives.
Yet it seems clear that women’s soccer has an argument other women’s sports don’t have. The money-stuffed NBA, for example, has propped up the struggling WNBA since the outset of the league. Going further, I doubt LeBron James, the champion of equality he is, will ever contribute his salary to a pool that ensures Candace Parker gets paid as much as he does.
Using the revenue argument, if the NCAA ever enacts a pay for players plan, football and men’s basketball, the shoulders of which a college athletic budget rests on — there’s no justification to be equally yoked with the women’s sports or even, say, men’s track or tennis.
It’s about revenue.
So if you don’t like your deal, blame your union rep, Megan.
But in the meantime, Biden can give up lip service, but that’s about it.
Because, in this case, the mechanisms are really out of his reach. An agreement is supposed to be an agreement.
Don’t like it, collective bargain again.
