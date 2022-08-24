It didn’t go as I had planned.
At the outset of the summer, I challenged myself to a special project, talking to former coaches, particularly at Muskogee (since big-school issues tend to influence the smaller more so than the other way around). I wanted to see about what they’ve learned since being away from their gigs here and how it has changed their perspective on the unique challenges facing their former posts.
The idea was to take that, analyze it, and get further help from sources further to the outside — schools in other parts of the country in similar situations, perhaps, which had overcome similar hurdles, or where applicable, sports psychologists.
What I found in feedback from coaches, for the most part, is nothing new, especially when it comes to diagnosing struggling programs. Simply put, everything from socio-economic factors, to discipline, academics and community support were brought up. Hunting for the right expert in sports psychology was more like the needle in a haystack. The feedback I got didn’t seem to represent anything new.
Time constraints, as usual for a one-person staff I am, was an inhibitor as well, which again proves that my ambition often bites off more than it can chew.
So overall, the project never materialized in what I hoped would be a fresh take on how to succeed in sports. Granted, each school hires knowledgeable, skilled people to undertake this type of objective internally, and if there was a magic formula, it would be bottled and more schools limited by means would enjoy a higher standard of success.
But one comment along the way stuck with me, and left me pondering.
The coach, like all speaking on the condition of anonymity, described the problem at their former coaching outpost as a “impoverished” mentality, one that may be born in conditions of poverty, but focus more on the mental byproduct of it.
It’s a cycle of brokenness, a lack of role model at home. A generational passing of the relay baton of one’s failures, addictions, or other vises that to one degree or the other, result in a kid with no guidance or structure from which to build on.
Every school has this to an extent. In some cases, it tends to influence policy responses more than others.
It’s the “generational curse,” as one coach put it. Those kids soon become adults, and restart the dysfunctional cycle. Eventually, by sheer numbers, it impacts the health of a community.
Coaches and teachers —God bless those who do — try to take on that role of surrogate parent or role model, using resources out of their own pockets. Some are fortunate in that there’s circles of community help they can tap into.
“If you don’t get him then, somebody will. You don’t want the streets to get him or the penitentiary,” another coach said.
Again, it’s everywhere, in percentages. Even the wealthiest areas have problem kids — consider some of the communities where school shootings have occurred.
Something else pointed out —these educators know too how important the years of kindergarten through third grade are in emotional and mental development. Reading and math, more so than a good 40-yard dash or basketball shot, are imperative tools for development at that age. Not mastering it then handicaps them for years, in terms of competence, and confidence. Learning habits form a structure that are then used in other facets of the school experience. There’s programs in place for assistance here, but it almost always boils down to what happens when the kids go home.
Granted, a strong, vibrant community economically speaking also helps. Towns grow old. Businesses move away, and take middle or even upper-class jobs that offer a necessary balance.
“I grew up in a different Muskogee,” said one coach. “There were more work options. Now, if it’s not Georgia-Pacific or the VA or within the school district, what do you have? Not near what we had. If you’re not working at one of those places or own your own business, you almost have to have a couple of side hustles to make ends meet.”
“And just because you have those places, the families have choices of where to send their kids.”
Also said:
“Having a little more wealth creates more opportunity for a specific group of kids, be it club baseball, AAU basketball, with the travel and all involved you almost need a sugar daddy sponsor to have all those things. Say you spend 3-5 nights at a tournament. You wonder how they’re going to eat. Where I’m at now, you might have 19-25 kids able to afford it instead of 3-5 kids.”
The fewer jobs there are, the poorer they might be. And the more aged the community gets, the fewer young families with kids. But those communities still have kids to service. Some people, their kids moved on, feel less obligated to the school kids.
“It’s like, ‘Maybe it’s not my problem anymore,’” one said.
And that often leaves two groups of people.
“Some who have vision and want their kids to do better and others who don’t, who say I didn’t get it — why should you?” came one remark.
So those that care are left to fend for themselves, or move their kids, seeking a better overall experience.
“Sometimes things require tough choices,” said another coach. “You look at today’s schools and to me the worst thing in the classroom now is access to personal cellphones. They’re a distraction to the classroom, setting a challenge to discipline and control and focus on the tasks at hand. Kids texting someone in another class and scheming ways to get out of class, calling someone off campus or just playing games, it doesn’t matter.
“I read where one district made the choice to ban cell phones. Once upon a time, if a parent wanted or needed access to their kid, they called the office. That worked. Why not now? You have to have the strength to change it.”
Interestingly, cell phone access transcends economic levels. And it’s one thing schools didn’t have to worry about decades ago, where discipline in general was tighter.
In the end, success on the field isn’t a guarantee. One active coach I met up with talked about an opponent which, through years of a lack of success, was still one of the most disciplined teams he’s seen.
“They do things the right way,” he said. “They just don’t have the talent to be successful while doing it the right way. But they go at it hard, and there’s some life lessons passed down through that because life isn’t going to be easy.
“I tell my players, if you go the right road, you have a chance. If you go the wrong road, you won’t have a chance. Not saying you’ll win on the right road, but if you don’t go the right road you can be guaranteed of not winning.”
But as multi-faceted as the challenges are, it takes stakeholders at every level, and more of them.
“The act of volunteering isn’t what it was 20, even 10 years ago,” one said. “There’s different reasons for that.”
Finding a way to collectively pull together may be the greatest challenge facing communities as a whole these days. Even if you have things rolling in a seemingly positive way, it’s tough to sustain that.
“You get out of something what you put into it,” one said. “If you’re part of that community, you’ll be impacted in some way by what it looks like 10, 20 years down the road.”
No, the project didn’t turn out jut like I had hoped. But maybe there’s some fresh retakes of some old issues that can provide the impetus for answers.
