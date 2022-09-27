Dice Dawson’s annual tennis tournament, now 32 years old, has become more of a casual walk-up event for tennis lovers and friends of his at Spaulding Park, as it was this past weekend.
Some people don’t even come to compete, just knock some balls around.
That was the case for two guys who crossed paths Saturday.
Ron Pittman drove up from Oklahoma City at the suggestion of a friend. He’d never heard of the tournament, nor Dice.
But he found him, and as he walked on the court, Dawson took him to introduce him to someone.
The guy looked up as he approached.
“You’re Ron Pittman,” he said.
Ron appeared befuddled.
“I didn’t recognize him,” he said. “I told him, ‘you got me.’
“You and I played each other when we were in high school,” the guy replied.
That was oh, around 1960.
Mike Kealiher, now a resident of Wagoner, was a letterman in tennis at Checotah. Pittman played at Muskogee High.
Kealiher tried to tell him he beat him, but couldn’t maintain that line.
“You killed me,” he told him.
Pittman was a different type of player. Before heading to the University of Tulsa to play there, he took part in a major USTA 18-under tournament in St. Louis that summer and a Davis Cup Junior Camp.
In the tournament, he made the semifinals.
Played a guy named Arthur Ashe. Young-uns may not know him as a tennis great but as an ESPY Award. Either way, it was a brush with greatness before he became really famous.
He sort of already was.
“Ashe was a big deal even then,” Pittman said. “Word was already well out on him and he had an entourage of doctors, lawyers, wealthy black people who were big-time backers.”
Ashe, Pittman recalled, won everything in straight sets up to the semifinals. Pittman won one of the three sets.
“At the time I was mad at myself. I thought I had a few chances to win, but that’s the way sports is,” he said. “But it was a neat summer.”
Pittman is weeks shy of 80. Kealiher is 77, and has played in every one of Dawson’s events.
“We wound up just hitting against each other and spent some time getting acquainted,” Kealiher said. “And that was it. There wasn’t any other matches Dice could get me into.”
And they went on their separate ways, maybe returning for No. 33.
