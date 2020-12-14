It took 48 minutes for Wagoner head coach Dale Condict to get his fifth championship ring, but it really came down to two plays early in the football game to began getting fitted for it.
After forcing three-and-punt situation on its opening series then seeing its offense methodically march seven plays in 52 yards to draw first blood in Saturday’s Class 4A championship game, the Bulldogs’ defense took the field and got what they had prepared for all week — trickery.
No one will remember the Clinton Red Tornadoes for a prolific offense en route to the finals, but they’ll remember the halfback pass that helped them get them there, point blank in the 10-7 win over Blanchard the previous week.
They didn't waste time in trying it Saturday.
Atrel Bryson took the pitch from his tailback position, pulled up and threw to his right, about 30 yards out along the sideline, intending it for Jeremiah Barker. Wagoner cornerback Caden Pawpa was in coverage and safety Chase Nanni slid over into double pursuit. Nanni came up with the interception, returning it 20 yards to the Clinton 40.
One play later, running back Braden Drake took it in for a 14-0 lead on his way to a 247-yard rushing game in the 42-13 win.
“We practiced for it 10 times a day this week, I knew it was coming. We were right there,” Nanni said.
Ryan Keenom, the defensive coordinator, anticipated it in that very situation in the early going.
“We kind of thought if we got a stop and score situation like we did or took the kickoff and went and scored that they would pull that to get back in it.”
Then just for good measure, late in the first half, a Wagoner turnover set Clinton up in its best field position all game at the Wagoner 39. On third down, NuNu Clayton applied the pressure on quarterback Caden Powell.
Powell lost possession, and Clayton picked it up on the hop and went 59 yards for a 21-0 advantage with 6:21 until half for the eighth defensive touchdown by a team that held opponents to less than a touchdown a game and actually outscored them as a unit for 2020.
By the time they executed the trickery right in the fourth quarter, Wagoner had built a 35-0 lead.
While Condict has one ring coming for the thumb, Keenom has one coming for a bare hand. The second-year Wagoner defensive coordinator had some pretty good defenses at Hilldale on the former staffs of Chad Kirkhart and Greg Werner, but never saw them get past the quarterfinal round.
“As a coach, this is what you strive for,” he said, making his way to a team photo in front of the scoreboard at Wantland Stadium. “After my wedding day, it’s the second happiest day of my life.”
Indeed, and one that will make the shift into the off-season, or honey-do season, much more seamless.
