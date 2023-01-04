It was a modest Christmas gift that for Johnnie Durossette, turned into a rather valuable one.
Durossette, who flung balls around playing quarterback at Hilldale High a couple years back, connected on a bomb of another type to win $20,000 from MidFirst Bank at halftime of the Oklahoma City Thunder’s game against the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night when he sank a half-court shot.
It wouldn’t have happened had the tickets not been under the family Christmas tree of his girlfriend, Maddison Alexander of Fort Gibson.
“Her parents (Woody and Crystal Alexander) gave me the gift,” he said.
It’s only the fourth time he’s been to a Thunder game, he said.
Make no mistake, it will most definitely be the one most remembered.
He and Maddison got there early and “this lady, I’m not sure if she was from the Thunder or MidFirst, I don’t know her name, asked me if I wanted to do it,” he said.
Durossette didn’t play basketball in high school until going out his senior year, and his playing time was minimal, as he recalled. But he threw for 2,041 yards as a senior QB at Hilldale in 2020 and made the All-Phoenix area team that year.
This was not a football, nor would he chunk it that way, as some have done on such a shot.
“That type of throw would have been inaccurate,” he said with a laugh.
But to get to this point, he needed to beat another contestant at free throws. He made seven, the other person four, to pocket $100 and the shot at $1,000. Should he just hit the backboard or rim on the half-court shot, there was another $100.
But it looked like he’d had the touch with the roundball all his life — one step, spring, release, and nothing but net.
“Me and some friends played the other day,” he said. “Other than that, I hadn’t played at all since high school.”
Durossette’s shot rivaled the Thunder’s 150-point performance for air time Tuesday night on late local news outlets, but it didn’t end there. The shot was on ESPN’s Top 10 Plays of the Night during its late SportsCenter telecast on Tuesday night. It was picked up by ABC News on Wednesday and was viral by mid-day.
A swarm of people he didn’t know mobbed him in celebration.
“I remember telling Rumble (the Thunder mascot) before the shot that if I made it I was tackling him,” Durossette said. “Then I couldn’t find him.”
Having played defense at Hilldale, he likely would have handled that tackle skillfully, but Rumble was on his blind side during the whole celebration. That was apparent on the multiple videos, including the one Maddison was making with her phone on Facebook so friends and family could watch as it happened.
“I tried to stop the video before I went crazy,” she said. “I was in shock. When he got up there (to his seat), he was in shock and I was still in shock, but I was so excited for him.”
Now the question becomes, what to do with $20,000 — especially since it was Maddison’s family that opened the door to this small fortune?
“She may have something she wants,” he said with a laugh. “I’ll probably put it in savings.”
And that might come in handy as he continues through studies at OSU-Okmulgee to become a power plant technician while driving a forklift at NFI.
As for the source of the gift?
“I told him do whatever he needed with it, he won it fair and square, and my mom told him he deserved it and he couldn’t pay back for a Christmas gift,” Maddison said.
Fair enough.
But you know, there might be a nice dinner in there somewhere down the line for mom’s daughter. It’s less risky than challenging her to a free-throw contest, winner-take-all.
WATCH: Durossette's half-court shot for $20,000
https://twitter.com/okcthunder/status/1610463602619650048?s=46&t=8KAjtrVXB_pgRoGGcL5-5Q
