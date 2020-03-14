It was the longest trip ever to the state basketball tournament.
In a quick stop for a burger in Shawnee, I again carefully going over the best route in my mind from the famous Big House on the state fairgrounds — where I would park for a 2 p.m. 3:30 p.m. games — to Southern Nazarene University, for a 6:30 p.m. contest last Thursday, when I entered the Midwest City limits.
Having checked the OSSAA site before I left that morning, and once again on the road and finally at the restaurant, the plan was still to play games as scheduled. Only a delay at the facility for some of the Class 2A games had been announced. That would not affect my schedule.
Up on the TV screens in the restaurant, college conference tournaments were shutting down. A surreal moment was intensifying.
I realized, hitting the road again, I had not checked Twitter in a couple hours.
That’s when, listening to the Oklahoma City version of the Sports Animal, did I hear of news regarding a forthcoming announcement coming from the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association at 12:30 p.m. I exited and pulled into the main parking lot at Rose State College and immediately texted the four coaches from the area who had teams playing.
Justin Brown from Sequoyah answered back first, his team already having gone through a shoot-around and pre-game meal. Within a minute or so Chuck London from Fort Gibson was calling.
There would be a pre-game meal but no game for Sequoyah’s girls. London and his Lady Tigers group was turning the bus around just outside of Tulsa, headed back home and to who knows what.
Yes, I said long day.
For one that didn’t really even start, it was the four-hour drive that seemed an eternity. I once drove one way to Atlanta and loved it. I was 25 then. I’m not close to 25 and a two-hour drive pushes my tolerance. This one, given the events of the afternoon, seemed like driving to Atlanta.
You and I had known about Rudy Gobert’s testing positive for COVID-19 and already messing up NBA basketball in Oklahoma City just over 12 hours earlier. What was now becoming known was that Donovan Mitchell joined Gobert as the second Utah Jazz player to test positive and that Mitchell had paid a visit to Del City High School’s gym Tuesday, two days ahead of the school’s contest in the Class 5A tournament in Skiatook.
Mitchell at that point had not been tested for the virus. Yet his visit impacted the OSSAA’s decision to postpone the state tournament.
Confusion had set in. The trickle affect began to occur with other high school activities. Stopping at Okemah, then Henryetta, and then Checotah, anywhere from rest stops to gas stations to interstate shoulders, I collected reactions, much of which you saw in Friday’s paper.
Now, virtually every part of sporting culture is shut down. Other entertainment options where crowds assemble, shut down.
Everyone washes their hands, rearranges spring break plans, and waits.
Not just here. Not just in the United States. Italy, England, Japan. The list goes on.
The Canadian prime minister’s wife has it. Trump has tested for it, results negative.
Surreal. And yet the measure of what faces us, real or imagined, short or long term, is gripped with uncertainty and confusion. Madcap theories lace it all, some actually making a shred of sense in a volatile and often dysfunctional international and political climate. Hollywood has made millions such movie plots
What’s eerie and yet comforting at the same time is how technology can help change life in an instant before our minds can wrap around it. To be able to warn us with such technology is the comforting part, but the Big Brother part is a little discomforting.
In the midst of it all, we just don’t know what’s next for our well-being, our sports, the economy. It seems filled with potholes. I had the same feeling two weeks after I arrived here when then executive editor Kristi Fry called early one September morning in 2001 and asked me “have I seen the TV yet?”
One day we’ll figure out the why’s and how’s of this and hopefully, will be stronger and yet still with a sense that a free-moving society should have.
I feel for college kids who have abruptly played their last game, perhaps the same with high school kids, although there’s still hope that their games will resume.
I wonder, like some of them do, why personal responsibility, being vigilant, and exercising common sense can’t prevail over the reaction they have seen. But then, when you have Gobert, mockingly touching every microphone on the stage on Monday at the Jazz’s media session after a shoot-around, or the panic buying for toilet paper when, calmly, one could on Friday find it at multiple locations. it makes you wonder why society must be directed with such seemingly drastic action. Our collective common sense comes up short.
Carelessness and panic are never good things.
As for now, I’ve got to strategize sports coverage from virtually nothing just days removed from what we call overlap season, where winter and spring sports both fill the agenda.
One day at a time.
Pray, and expect the very best of ourselves and others.
That should be a byproduct of every day, and a building block for whatever comes.
