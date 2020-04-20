It was an odd feeling, what I saw that afternoon.
Haskell’s boys basketball season had just ended in a matinée game in Okmulgee I got to see on a day I was due back in the office in the evening.
I had just watched as Wewoka shot off-the-charts insane in the first half to get a stranglehold on a Haymakers team that in its second consecutive 20-win season just ran into the wrong team at the wrong time.
I entered into a locker room, players heading out the door simultaneously, and there sat Wes Hayes, in a room not much bigger than the average bedroom, at least a figurative mile away from anyone in there, collecting his thoughts.
It was the end of a road for a promising senior class, but it turned out to be the end of Hayes’ coaching road.
Two years ago, he dodged what’s known as the widowmaker. This time, on Sunday evening at his house, his heart got the final say.
Certainly, if I could talk to the 48-year-old today, he’d have had some sort of post-game perspective. Fired all his bullets, left nothing in the chamber.
Just like his team that day.
He’d been straightforward. He always was.
His was one of my favorite coaching personalities. What you see is what you get. No pretense, old-school coach. If his team stunk, he’d tell you, and tell you why. If it was on coaching, he’d say that too. But he was also quick to hug the same kids that just frustrated him.
That’s the thing about old school. Done right, it’s like any dad. There’s times you’re in the face of your kids. Well-deserved they are for it, but they know where the hugs and praise will come from too. Most dads like that get a lot out of their kids.
Somewhere past heaven’s gates today, Hayes is getting to do that with a kid he never drilled on the mid-range jump shot. He lost an infant son, Jacob, due to heart complications at the age of just 16 days.
That took Hayes through some dark times, but eventually, to a positive outlet as a singer and songwriter. He could have shifted careers. He passed on a developmental offer for A&M records at 32.
But music fit where it was supposed to, in basketball’s off-season.
“I found myself wrestling with a lot of personal demons,” he told me back in 2014. “There’s no greater pain in the world that watching a son suffer. Those were dark times and I was a hot-headed fellow, and for me I needed some place to go.
“So I began writing about life experiences. I don’t write about make-believe events. It’s all what I’ve lived.”
There’s a song called “McLain” written about his mom, who was born in McLain, and another called “Yesterday” about his granddad. And on occasion, those real events are beyond his family. He put together a song about the father of Mike Adams, a former Tahlequah athletic director, whose dad was killed in action in Vietnam while Adams was 2.
“We talked about this at the house one day after we had both left Tahlequah. We had gotten closer over that time and he said he was going to write a song — man, it was awesome,” Adams said. “He’s patriotic and he’s always had a passion for war vets.”
Haskell superintendent Rusty Harris is active in the music ministry at New Community Church. He asked Hayes to take a listen of a song he did at church. Hayes promised him brutal honesty.
Harris felt nervous.
“Wes sat there through the whole song, never saying a word,” Harris said, laughing. “When it was over, he looked at me and said ‘By God, you can sing.’”
And of that came an emergency plug in playing bass for him at a gig one night.
“Called me at 4, the show was at 6,” Harris said. ‘I said to him,,‘well, can you send me a set list’ and he told me ‘no, we’re winging it.’ Four hours and I had a blast. Funny guy, incredible sense of humor.”
It added to a pretty full life.
“Wes was about as colorful and authentic as you could get,” said Scott Lowe, Fort Gibson assistant girls coach who played against Hayes in high school and stayed around him enough to observe him as a coach. “He was always fun to be around.”
Legend has it he once fished a golf course while coaching middle school golf. Hey, it beats driving the bus and hanging in the clubhouse all day. It’s what creative people do with the routine.
“He had a lot of love to give,” said retired Muskogee coach Terry Scott, who hired Hayes as an assistant when Scott was at Tulsa Central, and helped Scott move one time. “He was also my Christmas lights installation guy.”
Scott summed it up.
“He had a lot of love to give and he gave until no more,” Scott said.
All out of bullets.
It’s time for him to turn that attention to Jacob. Chances are, he’ll coach him for a while.
