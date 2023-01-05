It was an October night in 1991.
It was a different life for me then. My immediate family didn’t yet exist in my realm and my current line of work was both in my past and future at the same time. Long story for another time.
I spent most of that night stretched out on the floor of my apartment in Memphis, Tenn., having found the local Arkansas football affiliate on the radio. They were playing TCU, which gave me in that area of the country a rare chance to connect with a team I had followed for quite some time.
I got it honestly.
What athletic ability Pat Kays had, most of it went to my brother. But one thing my dad did that neither of his boys did was step into a college football program.
One of his close friends in high school was a guy named Sherrill Headrick. Kansas City Chiefs fans will recognize that name as a member of their Hall of Fame, a player on their first-ever Super Bowl team and a guy who had a few all-pro selections starting before the Chiefs moved to Kansas City after being launched as the Dallas Texans in the original AFL.
To recall my dad’s account, Headrick, a teammate of his at Fort Worth’s North Side High, talked him into walking on at TCU. Headrick got a scholarship there. Headrick was around 6-2, 240. Dad was 5-8, 160. Both wound up as guards at TCU.
Well, for several weeks anyway.
Increasingly he was getting lit up on his blind side — and he literally had a blind side. In a Ralphie Wilson kind of way in a neighborhood game of some kind at 12, he lost vision in one eye due to an infection that had actually began threatening his other eye, but wound up being saved.
That wasn’t much solace in college football, with the limit of peripheral vision.
He mentioned Bob Lilly was out there, and that he had his share of “contact” with him. Dallas Cowboys fans might remember Lilly as an All-Pro defensive tackle in the 60s into the 70s. Lilly was the first pick of the expansion Cowboys in 1961, which put him in the same freshman class as my dad. Freshmen didn’t play on the “varsity” level in the NCAA back then, but it’s easy to understand be it freshman squad or varsity, Dad was walk-on fodder for guys like Lilly.
Frank Windegger, wore multiple hats at TCU but was better known as baseball coach and athletic director, was apparently an assistant for football then (for those around way back, think Enos Semore and Ken Hayes in the day at Bacone, where they’d help each other out in basketball and baseball). Anyway, Windegger was the one who suggested after seeing repeated “contact” that my dad might go find something else to do that would extend his life in one piece.
He left TCU and went to electrical trade school. But he remained connected to TCU.
Over the years growing up, I’d help him handle parking lot duties at games for $20 and free admission to the game. The $20 was much more valuable to me back then because in the 70s, the team stunk. The Frogs battled Rice yearly for the Southwest Conference basement, but the worst of it was they lost one game to my alma mater, Texas-Arlington, which dropped football a couple years later. There were years of 20-plus consecutive losses to Arkansas and Texas — one of which he saw broke.
That might have been his proudest moment with TCU, other than the near-miss of a SWC title in 1984 which a year later, was was buried by the news of the Frogs getting nabbed among a series in recruiting scandals that also saw SMU banned from football in 1987 and eventually broke up the SWC.
One of his closest friends at the time was an Arkansas fan. Except for that 22-game streak snapper in 1981, Dad’s only other “gotcha” day was a 54-26 win in Little Rock in 1990.
That one would be the last one for him. In May 1991 a heart attack took his life.
So, back to that October night in Memphis, just five months after his death. I listened as a 4-0 TCU went up 21-0 on the Hogs in Fort Worth, only to give up 22 unanswered points and lose by a point. And in one of those raw first-year grieving moments, I found myself literally bawling. I was so incensed, I wrote Jim Wacker, then the TCU coach, a personal letter telling him how ticked I was, and I just knew Dad had helped them get to 4-0.
Within a week, Wacker wrote me back. “So sorry to our Biggest Fan in Memphis,” he wrote. “We really messed that one up.”
Wacker’s squad went on to finish at 7-4. Incredibly, TCU declined a bowl that year, and Wacker left for Minnesota, some never forgiving him for turning the program in on those 1984 violations. But before he left, I wrote him again, saying “good year.” He wrote me back again, saying “hope we made your Dad proud up there.”
I only wish I could figure out what happened to those letters.
Needless to say, TCU’s comeback from being left out of the Big 12 when the SWC broke up — including the clout from the Rose Bowl win in 2011 that helped get them in the Big 12 in 2014, the Peach Bowl thumping of Ole Miss that following season, and now, a national championship matchup has to be making him proud.
The pain of it for me is, I just can’t see his reaction to it all.
And I’d give anything to see it after all those miserable years he had while sticking with them.
So folks, that’s why this Okie by transplant has a purple heart. No, I’m not a hater of orange or crimson. My family has fully embraced both in a mixed way, and the purple in me might have me leaning to orange more than crimson, but not by much. I guess it’s the years of living as an underdog in Fort Worth.
So Dad, I’m still pinching myself.
National championship.
It doesn’t seem real.
Go Frogs on Monday, and I hope you see a trophy presentation.
