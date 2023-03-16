A number of faces have come and gone at Muskogee High in the time I’ve been here.
This one preceded me, and after Friday, will have outlasted me. More on that later this week.
For now, there’s so much that Angie Hillmon means to Muskogee athletics. First, as basketball standout, graduating in 1982, who played at Eastern and also the University of Colorado.
Since 1994, she’s set forth on the trailblazing expedition at her alma mater, now in its fourth decade. And she’s done a lot — from a laycoach to a basketball assistant for her own head coach, Lucky Tarkington, to assistant softball during a run to the state finals, to head girls basketball coach, to assistant boys basketball coach and with several other staffs, track and cross country, where she is now.
That laycoach year? Lucky Tarkington and Darrell Wood reached out to her. She was a mainstay in her youth and a little beyond working at Mama Liz’s Barbecue, owned by her late mother, Elizabeth Duncan, and was helping out there with her siblings when she would hop on full-time at Alice Robertson as a junior high coach.
“She was the only female who had a barbecue restaurant in Muskogee,” Hillmon said.
That would be a pattern the daughter would follow in her own right.
When Tarkington retired, Hillmon succeeded him, breaking the gender line but also the color line in a sport that, as she quickly noted, had her on the outside looking in, in what was largely a male-dominated profession.
“Lee Guess (at Ponca City) and I were in a similar situation in the conference, outsiders from all the Tulsa-area schools,” she said.
Guess was also black.
But Hillmon, also being female, didn’t fit into the good ol’ boy network. She had to find her place within it and thrive from there.
“You never were asked for input,” she said, recalling those early meetings. “If there came a time they needed to vote for some regional or area refs, then they’d become vocal with me but most of the time it was like they talked over me or looked over me when talking with each other.”
Hillmon teaches PE classes differently than your average PE coach who might’ve rolled out the dodge balls and took a seat. Kids in her classes learn about kinesiology, anatomy, and CPR. She’s coached kids who went on to play college athletics, but she says, she guesses she’s sent forward a good many students into the nursing field too.
“A lot of them got interested in it in those classes,” she said.
Hillmon, who majored in PE and sociology while completing her degrees at Northeastern State, has tapped into the latter subject a lot over her time in coaching. She always intended to use that not in social work itself, but in coaching.
“I chose sociology to be connected to my community and be a mentor in helping not only kids, but people in general, in different settings, and be a mentor,” she said.
And those settings have found varied fields.
She was head girls basketball coach for four seasons, coaching among others a Rougher Athletic Hall of Famer like herself, Heather Davis. She was also juggling the role of mom to then-young sons and a sense of burnout.
A year later, then-boys coach Terry Scott came up with a fresh idea — hiring a woman assistant. The role, she said at the time, invigorated her.
“Both of us taught PE too,” Scott said in a 2009 interview. “And I would observe how she communicated with students on anything from their own social issues to injuries and such. She had great rapport, and I needed someone around who could help build that, especially with seniors that I’d known only a year. Her influence grew from that.”
Travis Hill, the Roughers’ head football coach, has talked about doing the same thing with Hillmon.
“Right now it wouldn’t be fair to the sports she has because she’s loaded down with track and cross country and girls basketball,” Hill said. “I’ll say this — anytime I go places around the state, track meets, basketball games, places where you run into someone you know and start talking Muskogee, people always ask me about Angie. Male or female, they know she’s there, and people think a lot of her.
“Personally if she ever did have the time, I think she’d be a perfect addition to the chemistry on our staff. And I can see advantages of having a mom’s voice on the sideline. She’s a straight-shooter with those kids and a lot of them only have a mom around. When you want someone who will take care of your kids — and by that I add that sometimes, that care requires tough love — she perfectly fits that mold.”
Be it on a playing field or classroom, that’s who Hillmon is.
She looks at teaching today and sees a couple of things she’d like to implement if she had that authority.
“Teachers are stressed out with more demands than there’s ever been on them. From the demands of education alone to the years lost from COVID and the impact on kids and the emotional issues they have, they’re so busy taking care of other people we’re not doing enough of that for ourselves,” she said.
“If I could, I’d add a 15-20 minute break two days a week — total me-time, where as a teacher you’re not grading papers, you’re not catching up on emails, talking to parents, because even weekends you’re taking outside time for those things.”
Those breaks would also apply to students themselves.
“So many kids are dealing with drugs, suicidal thoughts, anxiety, withdrawal — there needs to be a place where these kids can come in and feel safe,” she said. “You could have professional people come in and give them space to where if they want to come talk they can talk, giving them an outlet instead of sitting in a classroom all day feeling like no one cares.”
It’s that type of engaging she spends a lot of her time doing as it is — with athletes and non-athletes. And it’s why she’s stayed attached to her roots rather than chase other and perhaps more lucrative coaching opportunities, even in other states.
“I’ve always had a passion for my community to make a difference,” she said. “I’ve got kids now whose parents I had in school. When those kids come in now you already know a lot about them and where they are from and what they are about. And it helps me to connect with them.”
Hillmond has shown you don’t have to be a head coach accumulating championships and gold balls to make an impact (having said that, she’s coaching a hurdler now who will be seeking consecutive state gold medal this spring in the 300 hurdles).
“I think it’s helped me grow going from sport to sport and working with different types of kids and also staffs,” Hillmon said. “It’s not something you get burned out on.”
She could retire in 2024. She hasn’t decided whether she will.
But she did drop a hint on what she’d like to do in retirement.
“Once I retire, if Travis is still head coach, I think I’d volunteer some time with him,” she said. “Even today I’m always looking for that next challenge and going out on the football field and changing mindsets of what a woman could do, I think that would be a great challenge for me.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.