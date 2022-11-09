First of all, it was good to be back visiting an old friend Wednesday night.
Circumstances prevented Yours Truly from bearing witness to the final high school football game last year at venerable old Indian Bowl, and it wasn’t the Battle for the Rock across the U.S. 62 bridge that same night to blame. Just some really unusual manpower circumstances back at the office.
So good to see you doing well, old friend.
It was a throwback to an era passed, and yet in a way, maybe a hopeful way by the time the kids playing there get to high school, it represented a sign of future times.
But on this day, was the Battle for Muskogee. Roughers vs. Hornets. North Side vs. South Side.
It’s rarely happened on the high school level — in the little over two decades I’ve been here, it’s happened in fastpitch. They’ve crossed paths in golf. They’ve never played in the entire history of either school on a high school football field.
But on this night, two fifth-grade teams representing green and red were squaring off in a semifinal game in the Indian Nations Football Conference.
On the public address call — Bill Huddleston, and I swore I also heard his son Brad, who manned the PA mic there when Bill did radio/streaming, roles that persist at Rougher Village.
Muskogee’s crowd was all on one end of the home side seemingly in anticipation of having to share it OU-Texas style at the 50. Hilldale made it look more normal filling almost half of the visitors side.
But it did, even being little kids, have some electricity, and plenty of noise.
As far as the game, Muskogee led 6-0 on a pass connection from Cadrain Johnson to Caiden Goins. Ryan Moore countered for Hilldale on a touchdown run in the second quarter and the ultimate difference was Micah Chewey on the two-point conversion kick and the lead for good. You read that right. In youth ball, PAT kicks are worth two, and ordinary two-point attempts are a single point — and if you think about it, developing kickers is a true art at this age.
Muskogee was hampered when Johnson, who ironically wears the same numeral one that Jamarian Ficklin is leading the Roughers at the high school level, injured his back late in the first half. His backup, Kyran Anderson, wore 5 but like Ficklin, was left-handed.
But the Roughers couldn’t put anything together to regain the lead, and Creed Kirk’s 35-yard touchdown run for the Hornets was the only scoring in the second half.
So Hilldale, in the semifinals a fourth time with this group, moves on with the 14-6 win to their second consecutive championship game to take on TYAA in what looms as a finals rematch. That game is 2 p.m. Saturday at Broken Arrow High School. Muskogee, in the semis for the first time with this group, lost for the first time in 2022.
They’ll probably have more paths to cross into each other over their remaining three years in INFC. But then, they’ll go their own ways, never to hook up again.
That’s somewhat understandable, given Muskogee is Class 6A and Hilldale is 4A, and sometimes in football, that makes a significant difference.
But not on this night.
Muskogee and Fort Gibson a few years back almost had a non-district game in football, which would have been a first. I remember Muskogee and Fort Gibson’s powerhouse girls basketball teams, always scrimmage partners, meeting in a real game in the Tournament of Champions mid-decade last year. I’d have paid double to see that game at the Mabee Center, but I have the perks of a working guy.
The Red-White Rumble Rock, as we know, has evolved into a T-shirt making, fund-raising type of gridiron affair. Imagine what this crosstown battle could do.
Some of the organization’s officials and coaches I talked to during the game agreed.
But they aren’t the makers of the schedules at that level.
I can dream.
Maybe one day. When these kids are seniors, I’ll be 70.
It would be neat to see.
Not 70, the matchup.
