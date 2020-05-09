To play, or not to play.
The pros from the NBA, NHL and MLB are struggling with that right now. Two have seasons to complete, the other is just trying to figure out how to start.
You remember those pick-up games in your old neighborhood where every kid came out to play ball. Tie game at 42, first one to 49 wins and it rained, on top of some cold. Some hung around, others ran for cover. Nothing was settled.
It stopped raining, or sort of, enough to get back after it. But key players from either team were told to stay inside by moms who didn’t want to see another set of clothes get messy, or an onset of a cold, or maybe it was just dinner and homework time.
You wanted to settle the score, but couldn’t. Maybe you tried for days. Sooner or later, it just didn’t seem such a big deal.
That’s where it seems the NBA and NHL are.
Thunder fans seem to want Chris Paul to hang around Oklahoma City past this year. This week, Paul was one of those players in a league-wide chat including commissioner Adam Silver who raised concerns over players being pressured to return to open practice facilities.
NBA practice facilities were allowed to re-open Friday. OKC’s did not. Sam Presti, the general manager, said on April 30 the team was a week or two away from that. We’re halfway to that deadline, Sam.
Cleveland and Portland opened. Orlando, the Los Angeles Clippers and the Los Angeles Lakers have adequate testing in their cities and are reportedly a week away from proceeding.
Others have plans to start, others, like the Thunder, aren’t telling — not surprisingly since OKC brass is evasive on many, many things with the outside world.
Keep in mind that open facilities, per rules handed down by the league, cannot service more than four players at a time and the workouts of those players may not include coaches. In other words, this isn’t a preseason camp routine yet.
With a decision on a possible restart of the season, or a playoff season, coming as late as June, we’re talking six weeks of catch-up time, being that the intended playoff start was April 18. And with scenarios for restarting involving play-in playoff games for those on the bubble when everything was halted, we’re talking about a tight window and a tighter off-season window.
Another issue on the table: Reports about the meeting said the players were told revenue generated by fans in the seats represents 40 percent of all league receipts.
With a lack of a vaccine for the unforeseeable future, there’s no easy answers, and risks either way.
It’s a dilemma that reached the local youth leagues after facilities were allowed to open this month. And, just like the NBA, everyone’s on a different page.
Originally scheduled to start in April, Love-Hatbox, which runs the city’s youth baseball, was back open for practice on May 1 and will begin games June 1, they’ve announced on Facebook. That also frees Muskogee Soccer Club, which uses Hatbox but operates independently of Hatbox, to start practice. Their games can start May 15.
Green Country Girls Softball Association, which operates like the soccer group, decided not to attempt a season. Same with Fort Gibson Youth Baseball and Fort Gibson Soccer Club.
Zach Lewis, who oversees the Hatbox Baseball League for the facility, said three Fort Gibson teams will play with its league. Fort Gibson Soccer Club announced Friday that teams can practice, but there will be no season until fall.
Of course, college and high school sports haven’t made a move yet. And in some very unscientific Phoenix polls on Twitter April 27-29, 50 percent of 36 said college football would go on as scheduled, 38 percent said a later fall start would occur and 8.3 percent said the season wouldn’t start until January. Two high school polls have been taken, one on April 11-18 where of 72 responses, 52.8 percent said the season would start on time. On another on April 27-29, the yes vote, from 49 responses, grew to 71.4 percent, giving some reason for optimism.
Bottom line, everyone’s waiting for the other to jump.
UFC started this weekend, and one fighter, Ronaldo Souza, was pulled from Saturday’s card after testing positive for coronavirus. The matches still went on.
NASCAR and the PGA are about to start, with no fans.
But clearly, the team sports will signal what the picture is really going to look like. And it seems as though everyone is wanting someone else to take the lead — and the fallout — first.
It can’t go on forever. Either you play or not. A vaccine isn’t imminent. Handwashing and herd immunity are the more realistic options if you must.
So we wait. And wait.
And it’s still a possibility that, just like that neighborhood game, the final score will never be known.
