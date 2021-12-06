It was really a case of pick your poison, Cowboy Nation.
You could go back and reverse just one of the seven unsuccessful plays from the 1-yard line, including five dive plays, grabbed that Big 12 championship trophy, and that might have felt good within itself. It would have been your first in a decade, and there might have been a few voters that would have put you as high as No. 2 in the country like they did that year.
But, around 11:30 a.m. Sunday morning, your focus on the morning sermon might have been challenged by an exploding phone. If not, your brunch would have been spoiled.
Georgia’s so-called greatest defense in years laid a big egg at Nick Saban’s feet and quite conveniently, after being told for weeks it was a lock for the playoff if the Bulldogs just run the November table to the SEC championship game, took a big, broad, back door into the four-team playoff format announced by the real chairman of the playoffs, ESPN.
Georgia’s signature win? The season opener against a Clemson team that was unlike any recent Clemson team — led by a new quarterback— and eking out a 10-3 win. Oh, UGA beat Auburn 34-10, the same Auburn that kept Alabama to three points before the Tide found the end zone via touchdown with :24 left in the game and eventually won in four overtimes, 24-22.
And some of you Sooner fans really wanted the Bulldogs’ defensive coordinator. (More on that in a minute).
So Georgia gets its ticket.
That left Michigan and Cincinnati.
The Wolverines dominated a champion of a pathetic Big Ten West that might not have finished fifth in the East with Ohio State, Michigan State and a surprisingly good Purdue team. But Michigan had already subdued them, and beat the Hawkeyes 42-3.
That left the only unbeaten team in the running, Cincinnati. A 21-point third quarter dispatched Dana Holgorsen’s once-beaten Houston outfit, 35-20. The Bearcats were already in the top four. Any attempt to dump them would have been controversial and frankly, unjust.
If the Cowboys had won, Georgia should have been the one out.
But it didn’t happen, and it saved the “SECFP” from some hijinks. But without having to, they still avoided dropping Georgia past all three conference champions.
By the way, that “new” Big 12 coming to a stadium near you by 2025? It had as many (four — OSU, Baylor, Cincinnati and BYU) in the top 15 in the CFP, writers or coaches rankings as the SEC did, and to do that, you have to add OU as part of the “new” SEC to get to four. Iowa hanging by a threat at 15 in the CFP gave the Big Ten four — but only in the CFP. The Pac-12 had two, the ACC one.
If not you, Cowboys, be glad for Cincinnati.
Now back to that defensive coordinator at Georgia.
Speculation that interviews involving coaches still playing games last weekend had OU’s coach search in the air even into early Sunday, and Dan Lanning appeared to be at the front of that speculation. His Wiki account late Saturday temporarily had him as the man replacing Lincoln Riley.
Good for OU that wasn’t reality.
Lanning and his defense looked about as sharp as Riley and the Sooners in the stretch of their season. Been there, done that.
Bravo Joe Castiglione, for heading to South Carolina Sunday afternoon to bring Brent Venables back to Norman.
Venables, in my time covering the Sooners, was a fun interview. Not only fun, but educational. He could talk technical football with the best of them, and then some.
His intensity was enchanting, as it was the day he walked from the interview tent at the Cotton Bowl to remind reporters his defense wasn’t dead as it beat Texas 55-17 in 2011 — and Bryan Harsin, the then-Texas co-offensive coordinator who had trick-played the Sooners to an infamous 43-42 overtime loss the previous year in a Fiesta Bowl loss to Boise State.
All Venables has done in between is help Clemson win two national titles in 2016 and 2018. His relationship built in Norman among former players and his development since made him in this corner a no-brainer after Saturday night, not to mention a fan favorite.
Lanning wouldn’t have got the rousing welcome back Venables did at the Norman airport late Sunday night. Neither would have Cincy’s Luke Fickell.
Venables was family. For Sooner Nation, it was a family reunion, a decorated veteran returning home.
