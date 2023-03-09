There’s a mix of every type player you’d want to see in the NJCAA Region II men’s and women’s basketball tournaments going on at Rougher Village through Saturday.
Players familiar to the area — those who play for Connors State, those who played for area high schools before Connors. There’s Okies and non-Okies, Americans and foreigners, and then there’s some names that will scream different at you for no international reason what so ever.
Meet Always Wright. OK, fully, Joseph Always Wright.
He’s the 6-foot-3 point guard for Northeastern A&M, which takes on Seminole today with the winner getting a spot in Saturday’s championship game with a ticket to the NJCAA Championships on the line.
Wright had 21 points in NEO’s 95-76 win over Eastern on Wednesday. He’s averaging 16.5 points, five rebounds and eight assists.
And he’s as confident as the name and his play would indicate.
“On the floor he has a 6-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio, which is outstanding,” said NEO coach Jeremy Jackson. “He comes from a very confident family and that name definitely helps with people who are looking for him. It stops people in their tracks. He takes care of his business on and off the court."
Raise a chat with him, as occurred at Thursday's practice back in Miami, and he comes across very polished.
He was a two-sport athlete at Carthage, Mo., as he and then his younger brother named Andrew All Right played quarterback there.
How did this name deal happen?
As the story goes, Joe Wright, the father of both and also a one-time Carthage star, had a best friend and teammate named Todd Webb, who moved away to California as the two grew apart. Webb, according to the dad’s story, suggested he named his kids something that would stand out when they went to college and became standout athletes, at which time he would know they were his and how to get in contact.
Seeing as how Joe played professional basketball overseas for over a decade after a stint at Kansas State, and their uncle, Felix Wright, played eight years in the National Football League with the Cleveland Browns, Minnesota Vikings and Kansas City Chiefs, the scenario for the boys was a realistic one.
But they are middle names. At some point, the boys could make conscious decisions to go by that.
“I was always called by my middle name so it’s really the only way I knew myself,” Always said. “It really stuck in second grade. Being a little kid, Always was always cooler than Joseph, so I went with it.”
Which put a tag on his back from that point.
“Going to opposing team stadiums, I mean the trash talking was there like ‘You’re Always Wrong’ was there and pretty common. There were maybe some better ones that I didn’t hear because I was always too zoned into the game,” he said.
Based on his success, the trash-talkers might as well have been related as Seldom Wright.
Always is most confident about this in his own self-evaluation:
“Really, making my reads and getting my shooters where they need to be and more efficiently in order to make shots,” he said.
Rhode Island, Oakland, Texas State and Troy are pursuing him at this point.
But first things first.
“Our goal is to make it to Hutchinson, but it’s one game at a time. First, take care of Seminole and move on from there,” he said.
Mark this, Always will be a good bet to stay on top of things.
