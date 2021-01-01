The crystal ball went missing last year, breaking a tradition that’s been in place ever since the first one was written from Pasadena, Calif., just days before the Rose Bowl.
You guys weren’t prepared for it, and some didn’t read the preface very well.
They were predictions, which until they happen are fiction. But some, I said, were tongue in cheek, and please, appreciate the shot at humor.
The one-time Hilldale track coach was shaken by a caller to his house that morning, asking about his resignation to pursue the remake of “Married with Children” cast as Al Bundy, who closing my eyes, I could hear him at courtside. What I heard seemed real, but neither the job switch, or the remake, was ever in the works.
He laughed when he picked up the paper and saw the context. The caller didn’t stop long enough before giving him indigestion for breakfast.
It has given some productive vision to some, like the Checotah man who prepared a letter to Carrie Underwood knowing she could afford the new arena I (tongue in cheek) said she would fund. One that could easily convert to rodeo. Well, she’s given a lot to the musical programs at Checotah, and the Wildcats got that nice arena, but no, that wasn’t on her dime.
In between, there have been some state titles and Super Bowls that were nailed with intentional accuracy.
So here we are, at the end of 2020, a year we’d soon forget and head to 2021, hoping it’s a year we will want to remember. And the ball’s back, with a mask — a see-through mask.
So here’s what it shows:
January
• (By the time this hits your mailbox, I may already be 0-for-1, on who plays). Alabama and Clemson title game postponed to Feb. 1 due to positive tests within both programs.
• OSSAA rejects a motion to move all high school basketball games to outdoor playing courts for the fresh air.
• Connors State’s men’s and women’s basketball teams become the last area schools to start their seasons with the NJCAA having postponed all activities to the spring. Bill Muse Sr. is temporarily away from his team, elevated through the OSU system to take over the Cowboys as all members of the coaching staff test positive for the new COVID during a late-night film session. Bill Muse Jr. takes over the JUCO Pokes in dad’s absence and wins four straight over the two-week period his dad is gone.
• Muskogee delays its coaching announcement, saying a “big-time special” announcement will come after the first of the month.
February
• Alabama-Clemson pushed back again due to positive tests. Both quarterbacks, Alabama’s Mac Jones and Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence, are lured to the edge by NFL scouts who think the game may not be played until the combine,
• In a shocking announcement: Bob Stoops is named Muskogee’s head football coach — certainly ranking as the most notable hire in Muskogee since Josh Heupel, OK, well his mom, was hired as a communications pro for the district. “This is a better fit than the XFL. Good to be around kids again,” said Stoops, who hires Mike Stoops away from Alabama to be his defensive coordinator. Seizing the opportunity, ESPN offers Muskogee and Broken Arrow $500,000 each to meet in an August season opener featuring Stoops and newly-named Broken Arrow head coach Art Briles.
• Josh Allen throws for 370 yards and three TDs as the Buffalo Bills, 0-4 in previous Super Bowls, knock off New Orleans 33-31 to win Super Bowl 55.
• And, finally, Jones rushes for two touchdowns, one in overtime, as the Tide knocks off Clemson 46-43 to win the national championship.
• Muskogee’s Meredith Stevenson and Klair Bradley win state swimming gold.
March
• State hoops: Upstart Muskogee boys, young Fort Gibson girls and seasoned Eufaula boys make it to the round of eight. Roughers knocked off in Class 6A quarterfinals by Putnam City North, Eufaula boys fall to Christian Heritage in the 3A quarters, and in the 4A finals, following a pre-game recognition of Allie Glover’s 27-foot, game-winning 3 in the 2014 title game, Anadarko gets revenge on the same shot from the top of the key to send the Lady Tigers home in the finals.
• March Madness: With the NCAA’s prior decision to constrict the tournament sites to limit cross-country travel, the tournament starts in and around its Final Four destination site, Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Two days into the tournament, CBSSports.com reports its bracket contest app crashes due to game postponements. Late in the month the games are played in dressing rooms on special 4D apps designed by EA Sports with game controls for each of the qualifying coaches and rosters. Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski, an outspoken critic all season about playing games in a pandemic, is talked off the ledge after being offered naming rights to the games going public in the summer.
• Northeastern State football defeats newly minted NCAA Division I Tarleton State 41-10 in what was the RiverHawks’ only scheduled spring game after the 2020 campaign was pushed into the spring due to the pandemic. However, Tarleton plugs in intramural players due to positive COVID tests and opt-outs. Nonetheless, RiverHawks take their 1-0 season into spring ball a week later on a high note, ending their 24-game losing streak, longest in Division II.
April
• NCAA men’s hoops final four are Gonzaga, Baylor, Texas and Cinderella Siena — all again, orchestrated by EA Sports. Led by the tech-savvy Carmen Maciariello, the longshot Saints claim the title over Baylor, 86-81. Marciariello ends up at Kansas State in May.
• With the NCAA tournament delays pushing the schedule further into April, the Masters postpones its tournament to November, putting it at the same time of the fan-less 2020 version. “What’s the big deal about Azaleas?” said CBS executives, who agree to place virtual Azaleas on screen.
• Major League Baseball begins with fans but social distancing and limited seating is enforced. Budweiser enters into contract for beer to go to offset plummeting park sales.
• Thunder finish 20-52, two spots from the bottom of the West.
May
• Prep spring sports: Muskogee’s Mesa Falleur is Class 6A runner-up in golf. Hilldale makes Class 4A state tournament, beats Tuttle 4-2 in quarterfinals. A review finds a mysterious walk-off pinch-hit home run was not hit by one-time minor leaguer and ex-Hornet, Jarrard Poteete. Hornets eliminated by Heritage Hall in semifinals. Fort Gibson wins state titles in both boys and girls soccer. In a Division II women’s softball game.
• Record smasher: Rogers State’s Lexi Watson, a former Rougher, sets two NCAA records in a game, one for most home runs in a game (6), breaking the old mark of four set seven times, and the other with four in one inning, breaking the 2009 mark of three set by Tatiana Casis of St. Leo.
June
• Connors State baseball, which didn’t play in 2020 and never played a home game in 2019 during a schedule delay of its turf installation, plays every game in 2021 wearing masks and makes the College World Series for the ninth time in Perry Keith’s career, goes 2-2 there.
• Also on the dirt: Oklahoma State defeats Mississippi State to win first College World Series played since 2018. Oklahoma takes down UCLA to win the Women’s College World Series.
• NBA championship: Dallas Mavericks shock both Clippers and Lakers to gain the finals, where they fall to the Bucks, 4-3.
• With their No. 3 pick in the lottery and trades involving two more No. 1s, the Thunder get USC center Evan Mobley and point guard Caleb Love of North Carolina.
August
• Tough go at the Olympics. China edges USA in medals count at Tokyo Games, and Spain (men) and Australia (women) both stun the Americans in gold medal basketball games. Investigation commences over alleged Chinese spygate at US workouts and an implanted dietician consultant, blowing up Facebook, Twitter, QAnon and Parler. China blames it on the Food Network.
• In the Stoops-Brilles ESPN Classic, Roughers lose to Broken Arrow 54-40 on two controversial TD catches where replay clearly shows the BA receiver stepping out of bounds before coming back into play and racing 55 and 71 yards for the go-ahead TDs.
September
• NFL’s Opening Week features Washington vs. Dallas as Muskogee grad Kamren Curl picks Dak Prescott three times, returning two for touchdowns, as the Football Team runs their win streak over the Cowboys to three, 44-31. Curl’s dad Greg is a “NFL Today” guest as he debuts his “Dallas Cowboys Haters Handbook.” First-week sales explode in DC area. Curl Sr. is rewarded with his own luxury suite by WFT owner Daniel Snyder and is inducted into the front-row Hogs hall of honor.
October
• Hilldale reaches another 4A fastpitch semifinal where a previous-weekend transfer committed to Oklahoma gives the Hornets yet another Big 12 pitcher curse, losing 3-2 to Tecumseh.
• With sporting events returning to full capacity, Oklahoma-Texas moved to JerryWorld when traces of the bubonic plague are found in State Fair Corn Dog supplies. Sooners escape with 20-10 win.
• New York Yankees edge San Diego 4-2 in World Series.
November
• Prep football: Muskogee in 6A and Wagoner in 4A eliminated in quarterfinals, Hilldale reaches first semifinal in school history but stumbles in six-overtime game against Cushing in the 4A semifinals. Gore reaches Class A semifinals, loses to Pawhuska as the calendar heads into….
December
• Oklahoma, Alabama, Wisconsin and Clemson reach the CFP Playoff. OU and Alabama head to Jan. 10 title game in Indianapolis after Sooners beat Wisconsin 38-14 and Alabama beats Clemson 28-18, Tulsa beats Liberty 27-23 in Gasparilla Bowl, Oklahoma State takes down Southern Cal 39-36 in Alamo Bowl. At least four bowl-bound college teams elect to use campus intramural champions due to a record number of opt-outs. Cry intensifies to adopt Muskogee resident Jody Cash’s 16-team playoff to stop the opt-outs, a measure brought to the NCAA’s annual convention with hired protesters.
Happy New Year. Or should I say, Happier New Year. Let’s do this one better.
