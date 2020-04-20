Haskell boys basketball coach Wes Hayes has died, a source close to the family confirmed to the Phoenix. He was 48.
Hayes died Sunday night of what is believed to be heart related.
Hayes’ coaching stops included Haskell, where his team reached the area consolation tournament this past year, Tahlequah, Vian, Jay and as an assistant at Fort Gibson among his stops.
Near the end of the regular season two seasons ago, he suffered a heart attack and underwent open heart surgery. The past two seasons his teams have posted records of 24-5 and 22-4.
"From Day 1 he’s always been a super competitor and fighter," said Paul McCrary, who served on Hayes' staff at Haskell. "He would battle against Shaquille O’Neal. In the fall he’d scrimmage teams better and bigger than you.
"He was a great coach but a great father to these kids, counseling kids, helping them any way he could. It was pretty rough for him growing up and he could relate to a lot of those kids and they responded to him.”
“We just lost an ambassador for kids all over,’ said Jim Bushnell, Bedouin Classic official. “That speech he gave on the floor after the finals this year about the cause of the tournament, especially after losing a close game. Talk about character and composure and from the heart.”
Hayes’ team had a player this season who had received treatment from a Shriners hospital.
“He was just so much more than a coach. His spectrum was way wide and broad," Bushnell said.
Hayes came from a successful coaching family.
His father, the late Mike Hayes coached at schools including Berryhill and Coweta in his career. Ken Hayes, the longtime successful coach at Northeastern State (1983-1997), Tulsa (1968-1975), New Mexico State (1975-1979) and Oral Roberts (1979-1983) is Wes’ uncle.
On the side, Hayes tried his hand in live music, singing with a band and writing his own songs. He would perform in the offseason.
What started in a drum solo at 12 years old in front of a crowd at Coweta High School moved into an occasional karaoke show and playing with some buddies at Branson, Mo., with a group called Goldwing Express.
“Those guys really put me at the forefront,” said Hayes in a 2014 story in the Phoenix. “I was the lead for some of their shows and they encouraged me to start writing my music.”
So did some personal trials, including the death of an infant son from heart-related issues that sprung up after what the family said was post-surgical errors. The boy was 16 days old.
“I found myself wrestling with a lot of personal demons,” he said. “There’s no greater pain in the world that watching a son suffer. Those were dark times and I was a hot-headed fellow, and for me I needed some place to go.
“So I began writing about life experiences. I don’t write about make-believe events. It’s all what I’ve lived.”
