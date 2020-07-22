Haskell is back in the hunt for a boys basketball coach.
Curtis Waltman, hired in June, resigned at Tuesday’s board meeting. He and his wife are taking a job elsewhere, a source said.
Waltman was teaching at Haskell and was named to succeed Wes Hayes, who died of heart complications in April. This would have been Waltman’s first basketball head coaching job.
Athletic director Frank Marsaln posted the job Wednesday and a search is underway.
