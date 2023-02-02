Aaron Her moved to Haskell as a senior from Sacramento, California, having never played football.
After one season at right guard and nose guard, he’s going to keep playing — signing with McPherson (Kan.) College.
“Football just wasn’t a big deal back there,” he said of his previous home. “I just never got into it.”
Nor did he do any other sport until taking some martial arts classes for a couple years before the family moved to Haskell. The severe impact of COVID on California school policies didn’t do much to help high school sports either.
Haskell being a town with just over a half-million fewer people than the capital city of California didn’t lend itself to as many options of things to do once Her landed here. But at the urging of his parents and in particular, he noted, a counselor when he was signing up for his classes, football was raised as a possibility.
“The counselor said it would be perfect for me,” Her said.
Perfect enough to continue into next season.
“Six-3, 270, and his grades are really good,” Haskell head coach Phil McWilliams said. “Honestly though, the first week he was out I didn’t know if he’d help us or not. But he was physical, he had some natural strength. He’d just never played before. I’m sure the martial arts helped and he’s also shed some belly weight.”
Her’s one of two Haymakers heading to college ball.
Lane Mann signed with Northwestern Oklahoma — over Ottawa (Kan.) Taber (Kan.), McPherson, Lyon (Ark.) and Clark (Iowa).
“It was closer to home and a small town, and I really liked my visit there over the weekend,” Mann said.
The 6-2, 172 Mann blossomed the past two seasons under McWilliams after having limited action there before, playing mostly tight end in a run-oriented attack. He had 483 yards receiving and six touchdowns in 10 games.
Former Muskogee assistant Jason Medrano recruited him. He's the new offensive coordinator at NWOSU.
Unlike Her, Mann had another sport at Haskell he excelled at — he was an All-Phoenix outfielder last season. But it’ll be football he continues in.
“(Medrano) told me he wants me up in the 195-200 pound area so that’s what I’m going to do between now and getting there,” Mann said. “I’m still going to play baseball. We have a great shot at state this year.”
