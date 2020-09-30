Jeff Lee was cautiously optimistic.
Lee, a racing aficionado, was hoping for 500 spectators and 50-60 with cars on a free “test and tune” play day event last month, the first at the one-eighth mile road strip he’s converted from what was the old Hatbox Airport landing strip.
“I had over 120 in cars and 1,300 spectators,” he said.
Some of those in cars, in his own description, “was a four-door station wagon with groceries still in the back of the car on a trip home from the supermarket.” Other were pure 1/8 mile street race cars.
The truth is, Okie Raceway Park will give the typical driver with a need for speed a chance to do just that while, Lee hopes, leads to some major two-day events of some of the more recognizable names in the sport.
He hopes to lasso some of those big names for the next event, “Battle on the Blacktop” set up for Saturday, Oct. 17, starting at noon. Big Tire, Small Tire, True Street Class and Daily Driver divisions will run.
Eventually, the vision of things to happen is bigger.
“I’d like to have 4-5 normal races a year and then 1-2 big races where we pay out a big amount — $10,000, $20,000, $25,000,” he said.
Lee, a fleet superintendent for the City of Muskogee, has been more of a behind the scenes guy in racing rather than a behind the wheel guy.
“My wife Jeanette and I follow the show Street Outlaws, and Memphis shows, racing of that sort along with dirt track racing. My kids were involved in go-kart racing growing up and I got them involved in that,” he said.
This vision came to him a little over a year ago. Plans were to start in the spring but COVID-19 and schedule conflicts with other events slowed the start. John Rosson is a partner with him and co-promoter.
Since the play day, interest is growing. The Okie Raceway Park’s Facebook page has grown in a short time to over 1,000 followers. They are also soliciting sponsors.
“Here’s the thing. I saw this as an opportunity to do what a lot of other towns are starting to do,” he said. “We’ve got the facility. I’m a long-time employee of the city and I want to bring in something that helps pay my paycheck and fills up hotels and restaurants here. People have come out of the woodwork saying how excited they are we’re putting this together.
I hope the community continues to support the racing venue."
Tickets can be bought online at thefoat.com or there is a link on Okie Raceway Park's Facebook page to get to “The Foat."
General admission will be $10, pit passes are $20 and 12-under will be admitted free of charge.
