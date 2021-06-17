With Mother Nature’s cooperation, Jeff Lee and his Okie Raceway Park partner John Rosson will have a busy Saturday.
The “Rumble on the Runway” will be the first of three racing events at the racing strip known as the old Hatbox Airport runway at Love-Hatbox Sports Complex. Racing in four classes — True Street, Big Tire, Small Tire and Daily Driver — starts at 1 p.m. and will run into the wee hours.
The facility debuted last October with the “Battle on the Blacktop” following a test-and-tune a few weeks earlier, and had 70 racers and well over 1,000 spectators over the course of the day.
Kendall Goin of Independence, Mo., rode his nitrous powered Foxbody in both Big Tire and Small Tire to win those events. True Street went to Bull Suenram out of Kingman, Kan., in his Foxbody Mustang. Chris Martin of Piedmont won the Daily Driver category in his Monte Carlo.
Lee is expecting a similar or better turnout of cars, including all of the last winners.
“We’ve got entries from every bordering state,” he said. “I had one caller from California.”
He had an elevated enthusiasm in response to the originally scheduled event in April, which wound up rained out. That event has been rescheduled for July 9-10 and is called “Mayhem in Muskogee.”
While Lee knows the heat might play a factor in spectator turnout Saturday, the strategy in the face of that will change in July. Adding a second day will result in a 7 p.m. start time with nothing but eliminations on night one bridging into the start of the second night.
Racing won’t go past midnight on any night at the city’s request, Lee said.
“We had a driver register twice and some confusion on the chip draw, things that are normal hiccups, but we’re prepared for this time,” Lee said. “You can’t help a shower disruption or a situation involving EMS resulting in a delay, but we’re pretty confident we can get everything in smoothly.
“Unlike a lot of facilities around, we have two separate return tracks. Some places have the same track coming and going.”
A third event this year will be Sept. 25.
Lee said the plan is to run as many as four per season, with that coming starting in 2022.
Cost to enter is $100 for Daily Driver (routine everyday vehicles), $150 for True Street, $200 for Small Tire and $250 for Big Tire.
Admission is free.
Okie Raceway Park division rules
BIG TIRE:
*$250 Buy in
*Must have VIN plate, steel roof & quarters
*Must start from inside cockpit
*Any tire size
*Any engine combo
SMALL TIRE:
*$200 Buy in
*Must have VIN plate, steel roof & quarters
*29.5"x10.5" non "W" or smaller
*No wheelie bars
*Back half & tube chassis allowed
TRUE STREET:
* $150 Buy In
* 80/20 Split Paid in CASH
* Vehicle must be tagged, titled, & insured
* Max tire is a 28x10.5 non "W" (max slick size – measurements from a Hoosier), unless equipped from factory with larger (yes slicks are allowed).
* Must have factory front glass, & factory body panels - aftermarket bumper/cover is okay.
* Subframe connectors are allowed.
* Fiberglass/Carbon fiber hood/trunk lid is allowed.
* Trucks may have a lexan rear glass for roll cage only.
* Fender exits allowed
* No tube chassis, but a bolt in K-Member is allowed.
* Mini-tubs & tubs are allowed.
* Factory style suspension in the stock location up front. Shock relocation kits are allowed (ie Novas). Aftermarket shocks & springs are allowed. Ladder bars are allowed but no 4-Links.
* Must have 2 front seats
* Transbrake & 2-Steps are allowed
* Dual power adders are allowed (ie: 2 kits of nitrous, supercharger & 1 kit of nitrous)
* Must operate under its own power from & to the pits
* 10 Mile Cruise – must beat chase vehicle back, cruise may be omitted by race officials for reasons they see fit (ie time contraints).
DAILY DRIVER:
* $100 Buy in
* 80/20 Split Paid in CASH
* Vehicle must be tagged, titled, & insured
* No slicks allowed, must be a DOT Tire. Drag radials are allowed. No bald tires.
* Must have factory glass, factory body panels, & factory frame.
* Bolt in K-Member is allowed. Subframe connectors are allowed.
* Fiberglass/Carbon fiber hood is allowed.
* Trucks may have a lexan rear glass for roll cage only.
* Must have windshield wipers.
* No mini-tubs or full tubs.
* Full factory interior, including door panels & front dash. Front seats don't have to be factory but there must be at least two. Backseat can be removed.
* Roll cages are allowed for safety
* Factory style suspension in the stock location. Shock relocation kits are allowed (ie Novas). Aftermarket shocks & springs are allowed.
* FOOTBRAKE ONLY, No transbrake or 2 Steps are allowed. If you are equipped with either it must be disabled. You will be disqualified if either is used.
* No parachutes
* Single power adder only, ie turbo (twins are allowed), 1 kit of nitrous, 1 Procharger, etc.
* Exhaust must exit behind the front doors & have a muffler. A turbo will act as a muffler but still must exit behind the driver’s door.
* Must operate under its own power from & to the pits.
* Must make the 10 Mile Cruise – must beat chase vehicle back, cruise may be omitted by race officials for reasons they see fit (i.e., time constraints).
**For the integrity of the event – Engine diapers are strongly recommended.
