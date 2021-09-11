PORTER — The Haskell Haymakers used a smothering defense and an opportunistic offense to capture their first victory of the season over the Porter Pirates, 40-0 at Pirate Stadium on Friday night.
The Haymaker offense racked up 191 yards of total offense in the first half-despite being penalized for 95 yards, and the defense held the Pirates to a mere 62 yards of offense. Haskell’s total offensive production tallied 374 yards for the game while holding Porter to 106 yards.
“We had a lot of penalties and some dropped passes and probably some we should have come down with,” said first-year Haymaker coach Phil McWilliams, his team now 1-1.
After both teams traded possessions to start the game, Haskell’s offense found the end zone on their third possession — a 34 yard toss from Brannon Westmoreland to Lucas King. Westmoreland would find Briley Love for a 19-yard throw and catch for the Haymakers’ third score. Sandwiched between the tosses, Westmoreland dove in for a one-yard score. Westmoreland finished the night with 153 yards passing on 12 completions on 27 attempts.
“(Porter) did a good job in the first half with their blitzes but we did enough to keep moving the ball,” said McWilliams.
Haskell added two more scores in the second half. Fernando Gonzales scored on a four-yard carry while King added a 55-yard score. Gonzales finished with 39 yards on three carries while King racked up the 55 yards and a score.
The defense would also get into the scoring act with Timmie Coleman, who picked up a fumble at the Pirate 45-yard line and rumbled in for the score.
“The defense played great tonight, even when we gave up penalties or a couple of big plays our kids bowed their backs and just kept coming,” said McWilliams.
Porter’s two best drives on the night both ended in fumbles. The Pirates’ third possession of the first half was an eight-play drive that moved from the Porter 21 yard line to Haskell’s 40. The opening drive of the third quarter saw Porter (0-3) move the ball into Haskell territory to the Haymaker 29 before fumbling the ball away.
Caden Willard led the offense for Porter with 64 yards on 5-of15 passing while Kaleb Brewer added 23 yards rushing on 10 carries.
“Our defense played better tonight than we did the last two weeks, but our offense has to improve,” said a frustrated Porter head coach Denton Long. “We got behind early and didn’t come back.
“If we are producing on offense they (Haskell) wouldn’t have the ball as much.”
Haskell returns to action next week hosting Morrison while Porter has a bye next week and will return on Sept. 24 to host Talihina.
HASKELL 40, Porter 0
Haskell813137—40
Porter0000—0
Scoring summary
First Quarter
HHS — Lucas King 34 pass from Brannon Westmoreland (2-point conversion good), 3:34
Second Quarter
HHS — Westmoreland 1 run (Fernando Gonzales kick), 10:08
HHS — Briley Love 19 pass from Westmoreland (2 pt fail), :58
Third Quarter
HHS — Gonzales 2 run (kick fail), 3:16
HHS — Timmie Coleman 45 yard fumble return (2 point fail), 2:12
Fourth Quarter
HHS — Lucas King 55 run (Westmoreland kick), 9:32
INDIVIDUAL STATS
Passing : PHS Caden Willard 5-15-1 64 yds; HHS Brannon Westmoreland 12-17-1 153 yds (2 TD).
Rushing: PHS Kaleb Brewer 10-23 yds; HHS Lucas King 1 55 yds 1 TD; Fernando Gonzales 2-39 TD.
Receiving: PHS Camden Price 3-14 yds; HHS Briley Love 4 94 yards TD; Lucas King 1 34 yds TD
