The Heartland All-Star baseball classic again doesn’t have its traditional feel.
First, it’s a midweek affair, starting today and not one that goes from midweek into the weekend. That happened last year due to COVID and continues this year due to scheduling issues.
Second, there’s no winner to be determined. Thanks to last year and two partial rainouts in 2018 and 2019 kept the semifinals and finals from being played.
It’ll be a showcase of pre-determined teams, as usual, but a two-day event instead of the three or four-day affair involving playoffs and a championship on Sunday.
Hilldale is the lone team not made of of high school players from around the region selected after tryouts.
Area players involved on those teams, along with the two-day schedule, follow.
Later this week, the Rusty Fulps Memorial Tournament will represent the third of the Connors Showcases of area summer teams. Previous to this year, there were two such showcases.
Players:
Forest Green — Landyn Smith, Fr., P/1B/OF, Porter
Vegas Gold — Michael Johnson, Sr., C, Porum
Green — Justin Duke, Jr., 3B/OF, Warner
Maroon — Jarrett Crawford, Jr., C/OF/P, Muskogee
Red — Maddox Edwards, So., IF/P, Oktaha; Antonio Zapata, OF, GRAD, Muskogee; Pryce Jackson, GRAD, P/IF, Muskogee
Orange — Hunter Branch, Jr., OF, Fort Gibson; Wilt Edwards, So., 1B/OF, Wagoner; Austin Russell, Jr., C/1B, Okay; Chance Burk, P/IF, Jr., Okay
Teal — Jacob Lakeman, Jr., IF/C, Porum.
Purple — Mason Plunk, Jr., IF, Porter.
Tuesday
At Connors State: Orange vs. Black, 1:30 p.m.; Red vs. Orange, 3:45 p.m.; Navy vs. Black, 6 p.m.; Navy vs. Red, 8:15 p.m.
At Warner HS: Purple vs. Teal, 1:30 p.m.; Teal vs. Cardinal Red, 3:45 p.m.; Green vs. Purple, 6 p.m.; Green vs. Cardinal Red, 8:15 p.m.
At Checotah HS: Carolina Blue vs. Maroon, 1:30 p.m.; Carolina Blue vs. White, 3:45 p.m.; Forest Green vs. Maroon, 6 p.m.; White vs. Forest Green, 8:15 p.m..
At Hilldale HS: Vegas Gold vs. Royal Blue, 1:30 p.m.; Vegas Gold vs. Gray, 3:45 p.m.; Hilldale vs. Royal Blue, 6 p.m.; Hilldale vs. Gray, 8:15 p.m.
Wednesday
At Connors State: Carolina Blue vs. Cardinal Red, 10 a.m.; Gray vs. Royal Blue, 12:15 p.m.; Forest Green vs. Purple, 2:30 p.m.; White vs. Green, 4:45 p.m.
At Warner HS: Black vs. Royal Blue, 10 a.m.; Forest Green vs. Carolina Blue, 12:15 p.m.; Red vs. Black, 2:30 p.m.; Carolina Red vs. Purple, 4:45 p.m.
At Checotah HS: Green vs. Teal, 10 a.m.; White vs. Maroon, 12:15 p.m.; Maroon vs. Teal, 2:30 p.m.; Orange vs. Gray, 4:45 p.m.
At Hilldale HS: Red vs. Vegas Gold, 10 a.m.; Navy vs. Orange, 12:15 p.m.; Hilldale vs. Vegas Gold, 2:30 p.m.; Navy vs. Hilldale, 4:45 p.m.
