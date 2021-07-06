It wasn’t always pretty but when crunch time came the Hilldale Hornets made it count as a seven-run inning propelled them to an 8-4 win over the Royal Blue team on the opening day of the scaled-back 2021 Heartland Classic All-Star Baseball Tournament.
The classic gives Hilldale coach Nathan Frisby an opportunity to see some of the new talent that will be on display next spring as the Hornets lost just two starters off a 25-9 team that went to the regional finals this past spring.
“We had some chances to score early and we didn’t, and they made a couple of plays and we had to pitch from behind most of the game,” said Frisby. “We looked like we hadn’t done much of anything for about 10 days but we got some hits when we needed them and some walks when we needed them and we ended up with the win.”
The Hornets had a chance to score early in the opening inning as they put runners at second and third with one out, but Mason Pickering grounded back to the mound and Kielton Siedlik flied to left to end the threat.
Each team got an unearned run in the second inning and it stayed tied until the fifth when Royal Blue broke on top. Luke Tabor from Antlers opened the inning with a walk, went to second on a wild pitch, was sacrificed to third, and scored on a single by Jonah Jackson. One out later Broken Arrow products Dawson Buss and Eli Garrison followed with an RBI double and a single to make it a 4-1 Blue lead.
Hilldale finally came alive in the sixth, taking advantage of struggling pitching and timely hitting.
With one out, Siedlik walked and Caden Thompson followed with a single, sending Siedlik to third. Thompson stole second and both runners advanced on a wild pitch with Siedlik scoring.
Free passes to Cole Leach and Aden Jenkins loaded the bases. Joey Myers then laid down a perfect squeeze bunt down the third base line and the throw to first was wild allowing two runs to score. Blue pitcher Lane Kirkpatrick, who walked four batters and hit one in his two innings of work, continued to struggle walking Caynen David and hitting Austin Fletcher to load the bases again. One run scored on Evan Smith’s single and, one out later, Siedlik nailed it down with a two-run single.
“It was kind of ugly there for a while, but we had one good inning and I guess that’s all you need,” said Frisby.
The Hornets battled into a 7-7 draw with the Gray in a late game Tuesday and will wrap up the two-day tournament Wednesday at home against Vegas Gold at 2:30 and Navy Blue at 4:45 p.m. Both of those are unbeaten, going 2-0 on Tuesday.
Tournament action will also conclude Wednesday at Connors State, Warner High School and Checotah High School. There will be no champion crowned.
From Tuesday:
Black 6, Orange 1
Teal 8, Purple 2
Maroon 9, Carolina Blue 7
Vegas Gold 8, Royal Blue 7
Vegas Gold 9, Gray 1
White 11, Carolina Blue 3
Teal 9, Cardinal Red 0
Red 7, Orange 0
Navy 17, Black 0
Purple 11, Green 3
Forest Green 11, Maroon 3
Hilldale 8, Royal Blue 4
Navy 7, Red 3
Green 11, Cardinal Red 6
White 1, Forest Green 0
Hilldale 7, Gray 7
Wednesday
At Connors State: Carolina Blue vs. Cardinal Red, 10 a.m.; Gray vs. Royal Blue, 12:15 p.m.; Forest Green vs. Purple, 2:30 p.m.; White vs. Green, 4:45 p.m.
At Warner HS: Black vs. Royal Blue, 10 a.m.; Forest Green vs. Carolina Blue, 12:15 p.m.; Red vs. Black, 2:30 p.m.; Carolina Red vs. Purple, 4:45 p.m.
At Checotah HS: Green vs. Teal, 10 a.m.; White vs. Maroon, 12:15 p.m.; Maroon vs. Teal, 2:30 p.m.; Orange vs. Gray, 4:45 p.m.
At Hilldale HS: Red vs. Vegas Gold, 10 a.m.; Navy vs. Orange, 12:15 p.m.; Hilldale vs. Vegas Gold, 2:30 p.m.; Navy vs. Hilldale, 4:45 p.m.
Players:
Forest Green — Landyn Smith, Fr., P/1B/OF, Porter
Vegas Gold — Michael Johnson, Sr., C, Porum
Green — Justin Duke, Jr., 3B/OF, Warner
Maroon — Jarrett Crawford, Jr., C/OF/P, Muskogee
Red — Maddox Edwards, So., IF/P, Oktaha; Antonio Zapata, OF, GRAD, Muskogee; Pryce Jackson, GRAD, P/IF, Muskogee; Grayson Smith, Bishop Kelley (Fort Gibson).
Orange — Hunter Branch, Jr., OF, Fort Gibson; Wilt Edwards, So., 1B/OF, Wagoner; Austin Russell, Jr., C/1B, Okay; Chance Burk, P/IF, Jr., Okay
Teal — Jacob Lakeman, Jr., IF/C, Porum.
Purple — Mason Plunk, Jr., IF, Porter.
