Two streaks will continue after the Heartland All-Star Classic baseball tourney wraps up today.
It’ll mark the third consecutive year with no champion. Two consecutive years rain halted the event, based out of Connors State College. This year, although some rain delayed action at Stigler, the culprit is COVID-19 and a tighter schedule to get the summer’s three of the four main events in at Connors.
Heartland Softball Classic was not played there this year. The first of two Connors State Showcases was last month and the second of those, the Rusty Fulps Memorial Classic, goes Thursday-Sunday.
The Heartland All-Star Classic is for high school players with college aspirations from the region. The players are dispersed to 16 coaches whose teams are identified only by uniform color.
Navy, coached by Jared Webster, had won six consecutive Heartlands before nature registered back-to-back knockouts in 2018 and 2019.
Tuesday’s action was set to end around 11 p.m.
Wednesday’s begins at 9 a.m. at Connors, Warner High and Stigler High and will conclude with Navy and Carolina Blue at 7 p.m.
The Fourth Annual Rusty Fulps Classic, named after the longtime American Legion coach of the Three Rivers Bandits, will be played at Connors State, Warner, NSU and Stigler. The Bandits, defending American Legion champs with area players from Oktaha and Warner, are in it as well as the Oklahoma Rays 18-under and 16-under. The Rays are a group of select baseball (and softball) teams directed by Muskogee baseball coach Johnny Hutchens.
Warner also has a local team in the event, which has teams from around the state as well as Arkansas.
Complete schedules, barring rain, are at MuskogeePhoenix.com/sports.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.