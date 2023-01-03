FORT GIBSON – Heaven Frost played hero Tuesday night at John Harrison Field House.
The Fort Gibson senior came off the bench, blocked Bishop Kelley’s Anne Blankenship’s layup with 1:15 to go in the fourth quarter then was fouled with 54 seconds to go attempting her own layup.
Frost calmly pumped in two free-throws to push the home team up 29-27 and give her team their first lead since 6:40 left in the second quarter in a boost which led Fort Gibson to a 32-30 win over the Bishop Kelley Comets,
Sophomore Addy Whiteley added two more free-throws with 11 seconds left for a 32-27 lead. Blankenship nailed a 3-pointer for the Comets as time expired.
“Heaven really gave us a lift tonight coming off the bench. She’s a versatile player for us,” said Lady Tigers coach Scott Lowe. “She battled out there, she had a few blocks a big 3 in the first half, and she embodies what we are and what we want from our players.”
After the Lady Tigers (4-3) were down 6-1 early in the first quarter it was Frost’s 3 from the right corner that gave FGHS their first lead at 9-8 with 1:54 to go in the first.
Bishop Kelley (3-5) owned the second quarter, outscoring the FGHS 11-5 and building a 21-18 halftime lead.
Then the defensive chess match began. FGHS moved into a man-to-man defense, holding the Lady Comets to just nine points in the second half as the Lady Tigers clawed their way back in front.
“They picked our zone apart in the first half so we had to make the move,” said Lowe of the switch to man defense. “We haven’t played the best so far this season, but we’re learning and getting better each week.”
Whiteley ended with a team high 10 points and five rebounds.
Boys: Bishop Kelley 80, FGHS 56
Bishop Kelley’s Brandon Avedon put on a 3-point clinic, hitting nine on the way to a game-high 31 points as the Comets blasted the Tigers.
“They’re a good team, a good shooting, quick team,” said Tiger coach Todd Dickerson. “Playing good teams will make you better and we’ll get better from this game.”
Good shooting is an understatement. The Comets shot 10-of-13 from the field in the first quarter and 17-of-28 (60 percent) for the first half of play, while on the flip side, the Tigers struggled to find any offensive rhythm shooting 9-of-26 from the field.
One of the bright spots for the Tigers was the return of Hunter Branch, who has been sidelined since football season with a broken ankle.
Branch offered a bit of a spark for the Tigers, pouring in nine points, all beyond the arch in the second quarter. He ended the game with a team high 12-points and seven rebounds.
“We’re a young team and we have a few kids coming back and that’s like a whole new team with rotations and working together,” said Dickerson. “We’ll keep fighting, that’s what Tigers do.”
