By his own admission, Pablo Porras isn’t your typical heavyweight boxer.
“I’d say he moves like a middleweight, to be honest,” he said this week in his own assessment. “He’s not a heavyweight who is looking to land that one haymaker.”
How he got to this place, which takes him into Saturday’s Kansas-Oklahoma Regional Golden Gloves championships at the Muskogee Civic Center, is not typical either.
Porras started at 13, seeking a way to turn the “teddy bear” in him to a guy with a growl.
“Even being big I got bullied. I never messed with anyone, and just got fed up with it,” he said. “The group I got in boxing with was like ‘Pablo, you’ll be the first to quit.’ But one by one they fell like flies and I was the only one standing.”
He stayed with it three years, winning one youth title and a runner-up in Silver Gloves. He had a momentary turn to football, transferring from Capitol Hill to Santa Fe South.
“I had one year with 65 unexcused tardies and unexcused absences at Capitol Hill, but football was a chance to get into a better environment. Santa Fe South was a charter school. They told me if I played football, I could start tomorrow,” Porras said.
“Honestly I hadn’t touched a football. My size got me there. I was a defensive tackle. In practice I had it down but games would just wear me down. Boxing was more like a one-man army unlike football where there’s accountability to your team. Quick hands from boxing helped me in football, but it was never really me.”
He returned to boxing, but a trainer he was close to ran into some trouble with the law, was arrested at the gym and served time.
“He was from San Antonio and came to Oklahoma to get away from that element. I never knew the whole story, but his past was haunting him and it bit him in the behind,” Porras said. “I still remember the cops coming to take him away.”
Disappointed by the interruption of that relationship, Porras walked away from the sport again.
“I would try to stay motivated but it wasn’t the same,” he said. “He helped me develop the style of boxer I was.”
He got as heavy as 323 pounds before giving it one more shot. Entering the scene was his current coach and operator of Rivals Gym on Oklahoma City’s southwest side.
Nikki Burleson was a boxer herself for a time. A one-time soccer player at Putnam City High then at Southern Nazarene, she took up martial arts then eventually boxing.
“I went through a kind of depression once soccer was over and I had no games, had no practice or structure of doing something,” she said. “I wanted to see if I liked it, if I didn’t, I would use it to stay in shape.
“I really liked boxing. I grew up in the Mike Tyson era, watching it with my grandmother.”
She boxed in nine professional fights under a trainer who eventually worked for her at the gym she now runs along with the former operator of it.
“He got frustrated and wanted to give it up. I was able to help give it some structure, which it really didn’t have,” she said.
“To me it was a place that kept kids from the streets and for that reason it didn’t need to close. It just needed the structure and learning discipline.”
The full-time physical therapist assistant with a daughter at home re-opened it with a sponsorship from an equipment company in Canada.
Porras says don’t underestimate her.
“She don’t play,” he said. “Some of my buddies give it to me sometimes about that, like ‘you’re training with a girl.’ I tell them ‘come on in and get one session and tell me what you think. She’s all about fundamentals and technique and knows her stuff.”
Burleson sees Porras as a kid who has never lost the basic skills to succeed in the sport.
He returned last May and in his first tournament in Nebraska, she recalls his split-decision loss to the Olympic Trials runner-up.
In a USA boxing national tournament in March, he made the semifinals, beating the second-ranked boxier Eric Beruman, in his second fight before losing in the semifinals to Fernely Feliz Jr., who would go on to become top ranked.
“His skill was still there, his feet were still there,” Burleson said. “It’s all been about conditioning and getting back the mental side of it.”
At 235 pounds and ranked fourth, Porras will represent Oklahoma against Tahj Abdul-Malick in the heavyweight battle. A spot at nationals in Tulsa in August awaits the winner.
He’s still the personable teddy bear, but on a mission.
“People haven’t seen the best of me yet,” he said. “ I’m already ranked fourth in the nation. How much better can I get? There’s still things I can get better at.”
BOXING SATURDAY
What: Oklahoma-Kansas Regional Golden Gloves Championships
When: 5 p.m. Saturday, Muskogee Civic Center
Tickets: $200 per table, general admission tickets are $20 each. Kids 10 and under will be admitted free. Tickets are available online through ticketstorm.com. Enter the event to purchase.
Novice:
123 — Jamie Noyola, Oklahoma vs. Shamari Mitchell, (KO Boxing, Manhattan, Kansas)
132 — Hakeem Eli-juwon, Oklahoma (Warrior Boxing, Tulsa) vs Guiju Reddy, (KO Boxing, Manhattan, Kansas)
152 — Keigan Stephenson, (Azteca Boxing, OKC) vs. Bryant Salas, (KO Boxing, Manhattan, Kansas)
Open:
152 — Carlos Hernandez, (Azteca Boxing, OKC) vs. Dominic Thomas, (Villa Boxing, Wichita, Kansas)
165 — Karlos Lizarraga, (The Engine Room, Tulsa) vs. Darius Bryant, (Valor Boxing, Wichita, Kansas
178 — Bryce Edwards, (Diamond Boxing. Sallisaw) vs. Aaron Hernandez, (Southwest Boxing, Garden City, Kansas)
HWT — Pablo Porras, (Rival Boxing, OKC) vs. Tahj Abdul-Malick, (Valor Boxing, Wichita, Kansas)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.