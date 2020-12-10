It’s two programs that are entrenched among the Class 4A heavyweight community.
Wagoner has won four state titles since 2011 and been in seven. For Clinton, 14 of their 25 state championship appearances dating back to 1965 have come in 4A with eight championships.
No one will feel out of place when the two meet at 1 p.m. Saturday at the University of Central Oklahoma’s Wantland Stadium in Edmond.
John Higbee is the Clinton coach now, replacing the retired Mike Lee who saw Wagoner in the two previous matches. They’re still the same I-formation, toss-sweep type offense and a defense which thrives on capitalizing on mistakes from the opponent.
Wagoner also has had a history of establishing the run game and hard-nosed defense.
Wagoner head coach Dale Condict has long admired Lee, as did his father, Tom, a former coach who died a few years back.
“Clinton builds themselves to win playoff games,” he said. “Someone made the comment the other day they don’t score many points. Well, they don’t allow many either.”
That’s all familiar for anyone who witnesses Wagoner’s 20-7 loss to Clinton in the 2011 final.
Wagoner’s current defense resembles, or maybe is better, than the 2011 version that put the clamps on Clinton in a 23-0 game.
Wagoner’s defense has been pretty successful at slowing people down. Its 5.6 points allowed is the best of any Wagoner defense since 1945. Ironically, in a year hammered by the COVID pandemic, it’s interesting to note that team had to forfeit the state title that year to Woodward due to a flu outbreak.
Condict is impressed with running back Atrel Bryson, who he says emulates what Clinton is about.
“I don’t think they’re trying to pad the stat sheets on offense, they’re trying to win games and sometimes that’s just trying to get the next first down,” Condict said. “(Bryson) is the best we’ve faced this season. He’s a physical runner, very quick, great vision, really loves going downhill and has good open field speed. He’s a handful and they’ll find a lot of ways to get him the ball. If you don’t slow him down or control him it’s going to make for a tough time.”
If the run game isn’t working, look for Clinton to resort to trickery. That’s how the Red Tornadoes’ only touchdown in a 10-7 semifinal win over Blanchard last week came to pass.
Bryson ran from the right side of the line of scrimmage to the left, taking a handoff and instead of running with it around the edge, pitched to Zade Cisneros, who tossed the ball upfield 24 yards to Bryson, who took it in for what was a 30-yard touchdown play.
On the other hand, Braden Drake just came off his season-high 218 yard rushing night in a 40-14 win over Cushing to get the Bulldogs this point. It’s an offense that, quite undeservingly but in no offense to the defense, has stayed in the shadow yet has a 48.2 point average that is the best of any Wagoner team since 48.2 in 1938.
One traditional power will win, the other will have to settle with silver.
CLASS 4A CHAMPIONSHIP
No. 1 Wagoner vs. No. 9 Clinton
Kickoff: 1 p.m., UCO Wantland Stadium, Edmond
Records: Wagoner 13-0, Clinton 8-3.
Radio: Sports Animal 97.1
Webcast: NFHS Network (Subscription based)
Last week: Wagoner 40, Cushing 14; Clinton 10, Blanchard 7.
Last meeting: Wagoner 45, Clinton 21 (2015).
Series record: Wagoner leads, 2-1.
Notes: Wagoner is making its eighth championship appearance with a 4-3 record in title games. Wagoner has won 10 or more games in 11 straight seasons. Wagoner’s 45.2 offensive point average is the best for a Bulldog team since 1938 (48.2). The Bulldog defense has allowed an average of 5.69 the best since 1945 (1.92). Clinton lost two of three to end the regular season but has won three straight in the playoffs. Clinton received a bye in the second round when Ada withdrew due to COVID. Clinton is making its 26th finals appearance. The Red Tornadoes are 16-9 in championship games. Clinton’s last championship came in 2012, a 21-14 win over Anadarko.
Wagoner Championship appearances
1945 Class B Woodward defeated Wagoner by forfeit due to flu outbreak. (Scheduled to be played at Guthrie HS, postponed a week to Muskogee HS)
2005 Class 4A Clinton 20, Wagoner 7 OU
2010 Douglass 20, Wagoner 13 OT OSU
2011 Wagoner 23, Clinton 0 OSU
2014 Wagoner 45, Oologah 21 Broken Arrow HS
2015 Wagoner 15, Oologah 14 Owasso HS
2016 Wagoner 28, Oologah 13 Broken Arrow HS
